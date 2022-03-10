Dubuque County officials and lawmakers have expressed concern that a proposed change to local sales tax in the Iowa Senate could spell trouble for rural county roads maintenance.
Before Republicans in the Iowa House and Senate came to an agreement with Gov. Kim Reynolds on an income tax reform package — including a 3.9% flat tax, eliminating taxes on retirees, reducing corporate tax rates and some tax credits — each side had a different tax plan. One of those being considered by the Senate Ways and Means Committee would have the state collect local option sales tax from counties who had adopted it, then redistribute it to counties statewide.
But, that provision dropped out of the bill ahead of the quick push to come to an agreement, according to Iowa Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque, the ranking Democrat on that committee.
“The Senate bill that Sen. Dan Dawson had written had 24 different tax provisions,” she said. “When the governor wanted to be able to tout the biggest tax cut in Iowa history in her response to President Biden’s State of the Union, they did not all agree on some provisions. That meant that half of Senator Dawson’s bill did not end up in that agreement that passed.”
Jochum said Dawson is now reintroducing his tax plans as independent bills. One passed through Senate Ways and Means on Tuesday. The other — including this sales tax plan — was introduced as a study bill from Ways and Means on Wednesday.
In a 2010 statewide referendum, 63% of voters authorized the Legislature to create the Iowa’s Natural Resources and Outdoor Recreation Trust Fund, which would be funded on the occasion of the state’s next sales tax increase at three-eighths of a cent. The state taking over counties’ one-cent local option sales taxes — created by each county’s voters — triggers that.
Dawson’s provision also included a requirement that counties use some of the sales tax for property tax relief.
That all concerns Dubuque County Engineer Anthony Bardgett, who uses the money collected through the local option sales tax for road and bridge projects every year.
“Dubuque County’s ordinance states that it must go back to secondary roads for road and bridges purposes,” he said. “The local option sales tax brings about $4.5 million (per year) into our department for road and bridge projects. That supports, on average, 10 to 15 miles of paving projects and five to eight bridges we’re able to replace. If we did not have that $4.5 million, that all but eliminates those types of projects. You’d have to raise taxes to try to make up for that lost revenue.”
The county is watching the legislation closely.
There is currently no indication whether the House or governor would support such a plan. But Senate Republicans were poised to pass it previously.
Iowa Rep. Lee Hein, R-Monticello, chairs the House Ways and Means Committee and would need to advance it in his chamber. He did not respond to a request for comment for this story.