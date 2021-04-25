More than 1 year after Dubuque counselor’s death, friends, family gather to celebrate her life
More than 150 mourners celebrated Kathy Davis’s 64th birthday on Tuesday.
They prayed for her at church, sang at her gravesite and embraced at a supper club afterward as they reminisced over the details of her remarkable life.
The collective experience enabled some to let her rest, a sense of closure that had been denied by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s been a long time,” said Kathy’s husband, Chuck Davis. “It’s nice to be able to have people see her and talk to her.”
Kathy, of Dubuque, died on March 24, 2020, the first person in Iowa to succumb to COVID-19.
Chuck resolved to celebrate Kathy’s life when doing so would not similarly imperil her mourners. After the COVID-19 vaccines arrived, they were ready.
“Although she passed away last March, today we celebrate her birthday in heaven,” said the Rev. Phil Gibbs at Kathy’s memorial Mass.
Asbury woman brings local eateries close to home with neighborhood food-truck events
ASBURY, Iowa — For residents of the Forest Hills Estates neighborhood, the most popular place to grab a bite to eat Thursday night was right down the street.
Amanda Kennedy, who lives near the center of the neighborhood, started inviting local restaurants with food trucks or trailers to park at her house last year, in hopes of giving her neighbors a new dining option.
The events were so popular that Kennedy decided to invite the local vendors back to the neighborhood this year. Thursday evening marked the first food-truck night of the year, with Town Clock Inn serving pizzas.
“All these neighbors giving their patronage and support truly is what makes it successful for those businesses,” Kennedy said. “It makes me feel really good seeing it.”
This year, Kennedy currently has 15 food-truck dates scheduled from April to September. She said she posted the schedule on the private Forest Hills Estates neighborhood Facebook page and passed out flyers to each of the 250 homes in her neighborhood.
Dubuque to reopen pools this summer
The City of Dubuque is looking to make a splash this summer with the reopening of the two municipal swimming pools.
City staff confirmed to the Telegraph Herald that Flora and Sutton pools are scheduled to reopen on June 1. It will mark the first time the city pools have been available to the public since the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic last spring.
But because of the continued presence of the coronavirus, the city will dip its toes into the pool reopening instead of fully diving in.
“Our top priority is that everyone will be safe, for both citizens and our staff,” said Dan Kroger, recreation division manager for the city. “We are going to be operating with some additional policies and protocols.”
Kroger explained that, starting June 1, only one city pool will operate with the full programming that was seen prior to the pandemic, including swimming lessons, open swim and other activities. The other pool will forgo open swim but will provide some specialized programming, including swimming lessons, adult swim and opening zero-depth playground areas, along with slightly reduced hours. These roles will switch between the two city pools every two weeks.
Both pools will be open Monday through Friday, with the primary pool open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. The pool with reduced programming likely also will have reduced hours, Kroger said.
On Saturday and Sunday, one pool will be open, while the other will be closed. The pools will alternate which is open and which is closed each weekend.
Dubuque County mask mandate remains in place; Board of Health plans vote
Dubuque County Board of Health members are leaving the county’s mask mandate in place for now.
However, they plan to vote on May 19 on whether to end the mandate — meant to slow the spread of COVID-19 — before its current June 15 sunset.
At a board meeting Wednesday, members acknowledged the progress the county has made through the COVID-19 pandemic since November, when the mandate that people wear face coverings in public went into effect.
“The situation we have now is completely different than where we were in November or even in February,” said Dr. Hendrik Schultz, a member of the board. “We have vaccinated the majority of vulnerable people we wanted to vaccinate. If you have a good year in flu vaccinations, if you get past 60%, it’s stellar.”
Board Chairman Tom Bechen recommended the board vote on May 19 to give time for more people to receive second doses of the vaccine.
Rescinding the mandate early also would require action by the Board of Supervisors, which would require a two-week public hearing process before the matter could come to a vote.
Longtime Dubuque monument maker moving, expanding
A monument maker that has served Dubuque for nearly a century soon will move to a new, expanded location.
Brannon Monument Co. has purchased the former home of Key West True Value, 2100 Stonehill Drive, and is renovating it. It intends to move to that location later this year.
Owner Mike Brannon said the new location will give the company room to grow.
“It is more than twice the size of our current location, and the lot is four times the current one,” he said. “Our current location in the downtown has served us well, but our growth necessitated the move to a larger location. We were landlocked downtown.”
Brannon Monument was founded in 1926 and has remained in the downtown throughout the entirety of its 95-year tenure in Dubuque. The past 25 years have been spent in the current location at 1310 White St.
The business will continue operating at the White Street location until it moves into the new one.
Local family supports son through autism diagnosis, shares growth, gains
MANCHESTER, Iowa — Each week, Manchester residents Amber and Tim Andrews drive about 330 miles to take their son to appointments in the Dubuque area.
Owen, 4, has autism, a developmental disorder that impairs a person’s ability to communicate and interact, and attends a variety of programs to help ensure he continues developing.
But the busy weeks and lengthy commutes are worth it to know Owen is receiving the support he needs, Tim Andrews said.
“We’re learning as we go,” he said. “We are very thankful for the people at Hills & Dales for what they offer. I think things are in place now, and Owen got on an (Individualized Education Program). The biggest thing is … the early intervention. We saw the signs. It was just a matter of giving in and getting him the diagnosis.”
The Andrews family and local organizations supporting those with autism currently are marking Autism Acceptance Month, which occurs every April. It was formerly known as Autism Awareness Month.