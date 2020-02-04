DYERSVILLE, Iowa — The Dyersville Area Chamber of Commerce will hold an informational meeting this week for area residents interested in learning more about renting out their homes.
The Airbnb information session will be held at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, at Comfort Inn Dyersville, 527 16th Ave. SE.
Airbnb is a vacation rental website. Local interest in possibly renting out homes has spiked in relation to the Aug. 13 Major League Baseball game between the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox at the Field of Dreams movie site.
During the event, Karen Tieskoetter, of Dyersville, will talk about her experience as an Airbnb host and answer questions about getting started and other elements of the process. Local agents will be present to answer questions regarding renter’s insurance.
“It’s going to be basically the process of getting yourself on Airbnb,” Tieskoetter said. “There must be a lot of confusion about what to do.”
Tieskoetter has used Airbnb to rent out her old Victorian home that sits across from the Basilica of St. Francis Xavier in Dyersville since September.
“It’s been a nice second income,” she said.
Chamber Executive Director Karla Thompson said all hotels in the surrounding area are booked around the time of the game and many residents are curious about renting out their homes.
”I know people are taking the opportunity to capitalize and knowing we don’t have the hotels available,” she said.