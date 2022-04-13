BELMONT, Wis. — Hidden Valleys Amateur Radio Club will host a “Parks on the Air” event on April 30 at Belmont Mound State Park.
The portable ham radio event will take place from noon to 4 p.m.
Ham radio enthusiasts, as well as those unfamiliar with the hobby, are invited to attend. Attendees can work a ham radio and participate in a pile-up.
More information about the southwest Wisconsin club is available at kc9kq.net or facebook.com/HVARC.
