BELMONT, Wis. — Hidden Valleys Amateur Radio Club will host a “Parks on the Air” event on April 30 at Belmont Mound State Park.

The portable ham radio event will take place from noon to 4 p.m.

Ham radio enthusiasts, as well as those unfamiliar with the hobby, are invited to attend. Attendees can work a ham radio and participate in a pile-up.

More information about the southwest Wisconsin club is available at kc9kq.net or facebook.com/HVARC.

Tags

Recommended for you