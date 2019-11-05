A man was injured in a two-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon in Dubuque.
Lamar D. Ferguson, 29, of Dubuque, was taken to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment of his injuries, according to police.
The crash occurred at about 12:05 p.m. at the intersection of Stafford Street and Rhomberg Avenue. Police said Yvette Y. Davidson, 27, of Dubuque, was stopped at a stop sign on Stafford, then she pulled out into the path of Ferguson’s vehicle, which was traveling north on Rhomberg.
Davidson was cited with failure to yield upon entering a through highway.