Building permits issued in Dubuque County in May with values of at least $50,000:

Single-family houses

  • English Ridge LLC., 6520 Shrewsbury Lane, $269,000.
  • English Ridge LLC., 454 Stone Valley Drive, $269,000.
  • S. Stackis Construction Inc., 2176 Creek Wood Drive, $550,000.
  • Gary and Lisa Wilming, 1258 Cherry Ridge Court, $900,000.
  • EKM LLC., 2014 Sky Blue Drive, $240,000.

Five-or-more-family buildings

  • Operation Empower, 2220 White St., $1,495,291. Construct a 24-unit, three-story apartment building, Liberty Apartments.

Other nonresidential buildings

  • Rob and Leann McDonald Fountain Hill Revocable Family Trust No. 3, $420,000. Construct a barn.

Residential additions, alterations and conversions

  • Andrew Butler, 898 Mount Carmel Road, $250,000.

Nonresidential additions, alterations and conversions

  • Gregory J. Schadl, 5085 Wolff Road, $238,436. Remove and replace drywall, insulation, doors, windows and finishes.
  • Finley Hospital, 4005 Westmark Drive, $903,312. Remodel second-floor space for pediatric physical therapy clinic.
  • Montana House LLC, 245 W. First St., $225,000. Renovation of first, second and third floors for apartments.
  • 310 Huehl LLC., 2460 Kerper Blvd., $50,000. Add six new dock doors on the west wall of the warehouse.

