A rezoning request for a proposed major housing development along the Northwest Arterial received support from a city commission Wednesday, despite the concerns of neighbors.
Dubuque Zoning Advisory Commission members voted, 6-0, to recommend rezoning an 80-acre parcel, on which developers propose constructing 105 single-family dwellings, from agricultural to single-family residential and multi-family residential. The parcel is located just off the Northwest Arterial, near West 32nd Street and Tiffany Court.
Matt Mulligan, president and chief operating officer of Conlon Construction Co., is the head of the project’s developer, Switch Homes. He said the development would feature homes varying in size from 925 to 1,830 square feet, with prices ranging from the $200,000s to the mid-$300,000s. The developed homes will come pre-wired for an electric vehicle charging station and pre-engineered for solar panel installations if desired. The structures also will operate entirely on electricity, utilize LED lighting and building materials made from recycled content and have driveways made with permeable materials.
About 50 acres of the property will be used for homes, while the remainder will be used as green space, parks and ponds.
Mulligan said the project will require a $25 million to $30 million investment.
The project has prompted concerns among residents of Tiffany Court and nearby Blasen Drive and Brueck Road, whose concerns include that the development could increase traffic.
The current schematic for the development provides an entry point from 32nd Street that also would be connected to Tiffany Court, along with a right-turn-only entry from the Northwest Arterial.
A petition filed with the city containing signatures from residents living near the potential development urged city staff to work with developers on developing a different access point for the property.
About 50 people attended the Zoning Advisory Commission meeting, many of whom were residents who live near the proposed project site. More than a dozen spoke during the meeting to reiterate their concerns.
“We’re concerned that (Tiffany Court) would become a main artery,” said Eric Lucy, who lives on Tiffany Court. “Especially during peak hours, mornings for work or school, a lot of people will be going in and out of there.”
Most residents who spoke said they support the development of more housing in Dubuque, and several said they support the proposed project. However, they said they want the concerns with traffic to be addressed before the project moves forward.
“It’s about safety,” said Kelly Deutmeyer, who lives on Tiffany Court. “I would like to see some sort of safety study done.”
Lucy and other residents suggested the city look into converting a portion of the Northwest Arterial into a intersection or roundabout that would allow for left and right entry and exit from the north section of the development, reducing traffic to the 32nd Street access.
Mulligan said he is supportive of developing a solution with the city that properly addresses residents’ traffic concerns.
“Our desired state is to come up with a conclusion that is amicable for all parties,” he said. “I think there is a solution somewhere in there.”
Zoning Advisory Commission members said they also were concerned with the potential traffic impact of the project and insisted that it will need to be addressed in the future as the city continues its review and approval of the development.
Ultimately, though, they agreed that the zoning request was appropriate.
“There are definitely some issues that need to be worked out, such as access,” said Commission Member Pat Norton. “At this point, I’m thinking I’m in favor of it.”
The zoning request recommendation will go to the City Council for final consideration at their June 6 meeting.
Mulligan aims to break ground on the development in late 2022 and have the first homes completed by the third quarter of 2023.