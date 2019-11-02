A jury on Friday found a Dubuque man accused of stabbing a teen guilty on all charges.
Brett A. Gilden, 38, of 1411½ Lincoln Ave., was convicted in Iowa District Court for Dubuque County of willful injury causing bodily injury, going armed with intent and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon.
During his opening statement, prosecutor Mike Whalen argued Dustin R. McGonigle, 19, of 567 Arlington St., “was in the wrong place at the wrong time” when Gilden showed up at 2297 Francis St. on April 12, threatening to fight Jason J. Woods and “beat up” Woods’ teenaged son, Caleb Woods.
McGonigle was stabbed in the abdomen while confronting Gilden.
Gilden argued that he acted in self-defense after he was attacked.
McGonigle was taken to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, where he was treated for a ruptured colon, according to court records.
Jason Woods and his girlfriend, Alesha Boll, Gilden’s ex-girlfriend, testified they have had ongoing issues with Gilden, who became hostile and threatening because Woods was dating Boll. A sentencing hearing has not yet been set.