Last week, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the Affordable Insulin Now Act, with all Democrats and 12 Republicans in favor.
The bill would, among other things, cap out-of-pocket costs for insulin at $35 per month.
U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa — a physician — was one of the Republicans who voted in favor of the bill. She did not acknowledge her vote on social media or in official statements, though. Her campaign for reelection — this year in Iowa’s new 1st Congressional District, which includes Jackson and Jones counties — did not respond to a request for comment.
U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, voted against the bill, repeating concerns from the health insurance industry that the bill will drive up premiums.
“Ensuring Iowans can afford their insulin is a top priority for me,” she said in a video on Twitter. “It’s a serious issue which Congress should be tackling in a bipartisan way here in Washington, D.C. That’s why it’s so disheartening today that Speaker (Nancy) Pelosi is moving forward with legislation that will actually raise premiums for over 200 million Americans. It also sets a very dangerous precedent that the government should be able to control the price of medications that Americans need.”
Instead, Hinson promoted the Lower Costs, More Cures Act, introduced last summer, which caps monthly out-of-pocket costs for insulin at $50 and allows high-deductible insurance plans to cover insulin costs before the deductible is met. Opponents to Hinson’s reelection in Iowa’s new 2nd Congressional District — which includes Clayton, Delaware and Dubuque counties — quickly denounced her decision.
“Ashley Hinson is trying to spin a vote against capping insulin costs at $35 for Iowa families,” said Iowa Sen. Liz Mathis, D-Hiawatha, who is running for Hinson’s seat, in a release. “Here’s why: She’d rather protect the profits of her pharma donors than deliver on her promises to Iowans. Instead of honoring her word and Iowans’ wishes, Ashley Hinson sided with party bosses and her drug company donors. Once again, when Ashley Hinson is in Iowa, she says one thing, but when she is in Washington, she votes against what Iowans’ need.”
Koelker turns eyes to international relations
Last week, Iowa Sen. Carrie Koelker, R-Dyersville, took part in a rarely convened committee at the Iowa Capitol — the joint International Relations Committee.
It was a new committee this year for Koelker, who is the only area lawmaker assigned to it.
“With COVID, they hadn’t met the last few years because there wasn’t that interaction of (international) business here incoming or outgoing,” she said.
Despite the timing of the committee meeting, Koelker said its agenda did not focus on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Instead, the committee had to deal with visits to the Capitol from several of Iowa’s trade partner countries, including Italy.
“We had an exchange of a token of appreciation when (dignitaries) come, something that highlights Iowa and the Capitol,” she said. “The past two weeks, we’ve had international leaders in. It’s hospitality and planning.”
Koelker said she was put on the committee because of her background and job as executive director of Eastern Iowa Tourism.
James takes the reins
As House minority whip, Iowa Rep. Lindsay James, D-Dubuque, served as Iowa House minority leader last week, while elected Minority Leader Jennifer Konfrst was away from the Capitol with COVID-19.
James said it was a difficult but rewarding time in the legislative session to be tasked with the responsibility.
“This is a really hard time for the Legislature because we’re nearing the end,” she said. “There are a lot of negotiations underway and a lot of strong feelings. And we are all very tired. My experience leading the Iowa House Democrats was a very meaningful experience and extremely hard work. But I am always ready to jump in when I’m needed, where I’m needed.”
Game of chicken with California over pigs
Iowa Republicans applauded the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to consider California’s Proposition 12 — a 2018 ballot measure that would create the nation’s strictest living-space standards for pork pigs and egg-laying chickens, for meat and eggs sold in California, over environmental concerns. Since Iowa is the nation’s leading pork-producing state and California is the nation’s biggest pork-consuming state, local lawmakers have been outspoken opponents to the proposition for years.
“California’s unconstitutional, extreme law is an attack on farmers’ rights & our nation’s interstate commerce, not to mention another blow for consumers who are paying sky-high costs under record inflation,” U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, tweeted last week. “I’m extremely pleased the Supreme Court is taking up this important case.”
Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig also approved of the court’s move in a release.
“This decision is the first step in preserving the rights of our farmers, protecting the well-being of our livestock and ensuring consumers have access to affordable food,” he said. “Over the last two years, Iowa farmers, consumers and rural communities have faced many challenges beyond their control, but they should not have to face another simply due to one state’s heavy-handed and unnecessary regulations.
Endorsements
Former Iowa Rep. Jerry Welter, R-Monticello, Jones County Supervisor Jon Zirkelbach and Jones County Recorder Sheri Jones endorsed Iowa Rep. Lee Hein, R-Monticello, in his primary run for the newly redistricted House District 66, where he faces fellow Republican Iowa Rep. Steve Bradley
- , of Cascade.
- Progressive organization Run for Something has endorsed
Sam Wooden, running in the Democratic primary against C.J. May III
- for Dubuque County attorney.
Calendar
10 a.m. Saturday, April 9 — Iowa Rep. Christina Bohannan, D-Iowa City, who is running for Iowa’s 1st Congressional District seat, will hold a meet-and-greet event for residents of the new district, which includes Jackson and Jones counties. The event will be held at 128 N. Main St. in Maquoketa.