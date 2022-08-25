Dubuque Community School Board members on Wednesday night indicated their support for selling the Dubuque Soccer Complex to an Arizona-based company that seeks to construct an indoor sports facility at the site.
The board voted, 6-1, at a special meeting to table the sale of the soccer complex while the district’s attorney works with Court One LLC to clarify questions regarding future district use of the property. Board Member Jim Prochaska cast the lone dissenting vote.
“I look at it as, we get something that benefits all sports, and we represent all sports in the Dubuque schools,” School Board Member Tami Ryan said. “We represent all youth, not just one particular side or one particular sport.”
The board also voted, 7-0, to reject a bid for the former Fulton Elementary School property and submit a counteroffer of $825,000 to Dubuque Dream Center, which submitted a bid of $500,000.
Soccer complex
Court One LLC submitted a bid of $1.8 million to purchase the Dubuque Soccer Complex. The company proposes to construct a more-than-100,000-square-foot facility on the property with basketball courts, volleyball courts, a soccer field, a baseball and softball field and batting cages.
Dubuque Soccer Alliance, which has leased the complex since 1993, submitted the only other bid for the site, at $1,552,000. The alliance manages the complex currently used by local soccer organizations.
In January, an appraisal valued the soccer complex at $1.55 million.
Multiple school board members said they felt Court One’s proposal would benefit athletes of all sports and that the majority of the current outdoor soccer fields would remain.
Board Member Nancy Bradley also noted the monetary difference between the bids, emphasizing the district’s responsibility to be good financial stewards.
“I can’t ignore $1.8 million as a quarter of a million more for us to go forward in educating our kids, which is our job,” she said.
Prochaska praised the district’s relationship with the soccer alliance. He said he feels the city would benefit from a facility such as the one proposed by Court One but that the soccer complex is not the best location for it.
“There’s a lot of other land out there where this entity should, and I wish they would, pursue to put this facility,” he said.
He also voiced concerns about whether district activities that currently use the soccer complex could continue to do so if the property was sold to either bidder.
After discussion, board members voted to table the complex’s sale while the district’s attorney works with Court One to clarify those questions. The board will reconvene to discuss the issue at a special meeting at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31.
Prochaska asked whether the motion’s language only to consult Court One indicated the board’s intention to support the company’s bid.
Multiple board members, including Bradley and Ryan, affirmed this intention.
After the meeting, Mark Dyer, principal of Court One LLC, expressed his gratitude for the board’s support. He said Court One officials intend to work with all local sporting organizations, including the soccer alliance.
“It is not our anticipation that there is any kind of a net loss, but in fact, a net gain,” he said.
Soccer alliance Vice President Jon Denham said he was disappointed in the vote. He said Court One’s project would reduce the number of available fields at the complex and potentially could increase rates for usage of the facility or enrollment in soccer programs.
He said the monetary difference between the bids does not consider the years of work the alliance has invested at the complex.
“The single reason why that space is so valuable to Court One, and to anyone else interested in it, is because of the blood, sweat and tears and volunteer hours and financial commitment put into it by families and the community … in the name of soccer,” he said.
Both Dyer and Denham said their organizations, if awarded the bid, would allow district activities to use the fields for free.
Dream Center
The Dream Center was the only entity to submit a bid for the Fulton property. However, the nonprofit’s offer of $500,000 was less than a recent appraisal that valued the property at $890,000.
School board members expressed their support for the Dream Center’s proposal to use the property to expand its programming but said they were disappointed in the amount of the bid.
“It seems to me that as stewards of the community’s assets in the school district, it would be appropriate to (request) a counteroffer and see if we can’t arrive at something closer to the appraised value,” Bradley said.
Board Member Katie Jones voted in favor of seeking a counteroffer but cautioned that the board should not set the price too high.
“I don’t want to put that price too high where they can’t obtain that amount of funds,” she said.
The deadline for the Dream Center to accept the counteroffer is Wednesday, Aug. 31 at 5 p.m.
Bradley and Board Attorney Ed Henry said the counteroffer would represent the beginning of a conversation with the Dream Center and its legal representatives.
Reached after the meeting, Dream Center Executive Director Robert Kimble declined to comment until the center receives official communication from the district regarding the vote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.