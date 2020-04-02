Eastern Iowa lawmakers will host a virtual crackerbarrel this weekend to provide a legislative update while adhering to social distancing regulations during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Dubuque Federation of Labor is hosting the event, set for 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday. Login information can be found at https://bit.ly/2R3pePe.
Lawmakers representing the Dubuque County area are invited to attend in-person crackerbarrels multiple times throughout the legislation. The events provide elected officials an opportunity to update constituents and field questions.
Typically held at the Diamond Jo Casino, this weekend's event was moved to video conference due to the public health crisis.
The event listing doesn't state which lawmakers have been invited to attend. However, prior crackerbarrel invitees have included Democratic Iowa Reps. Lindsay James, of Dubuque; Chuck Isenhart, of Dubuque; and Andy McKean, of Anamosa; as well as Republican Rep. Shannon Lundgren, of Peosta. State Sens. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque, and Carrie Koelker, R-Dyersville, are typically invited as well.