An interim president has been selected to lead Clarke University in Dubuque as the current leader prepares to depart at the end of the year.

Fletcher Lamkin will begin his duties on Jan. 3 and will serve “for 12 to 18 months or until the search for Clarke’s 17th president is completed and the president assumes office,” states a message sent to students, staff and alumni.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.