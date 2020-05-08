A total of 837 new unemployment claims were filed by workers in Dubuque County in the week that ended Saturday, according to figures obtained by Greater Dubuque Development Corp.
More than 10,600 such claims have been filed in Dubuque County since March 15, but the most- recent week marked the fourth consecutive one in which the total fell. Over that seven-week span, new claims peaked in the week ending April 4, with 2,718. In the four weeks since, the totals have been 1,912, 1,028, 948 and 837, respectively.
The manufacturing and health care/social assistance sectors led the way in new claims in the most-recent week, with each having 150, according to the figures provided to the Telegraph Herald on Thursday. The retail industry was next, with 93 new claims.
There were 24,693 new claims filed in Iowa the week ending Saturday. More than 285,000 such claims have been filed since mid-March.
About 3.2 million Americans filed initial jobless claims last week, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. About 1 in 5 U.S. workers have filed for first-time benefits since the spread of COVID-19 prompted business shutdowns in mid-March.