As revealed during the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors meeting Monday, Dubuque County Attorney Scott Nelson recently sent a letter to supervisors questioning the way individual supervisors have worked with county employees.
Nelson had marked the letter “confidential,” he confirmed. He and all three supervisors declined to provide it to the Telegraph Herald on Tuesday. But Supervisor Ann McDonough spoke of it multiple times during Monday’s meeting, shaken by claims in its comments.
“We received a correspondence from the county attorney marked ‘confidential,’ indicating that individual board members are not to give direction, directives, to any of our department heads or employees,” she said to County Director of Planning and Development Ed Raber. “I want to say that in no way am I giving you a directive, at any time, to thwart or go around or subvert the required action of this governing board. I just wanted to make sure we start all of our conversations that way.”
Earlier in the meeting, McDonough had asked County Auditor Kevin Dragotto if his staff would use “uniform language” in future meeting minutes, mentioning the letter.
“That’s something that I would normally take up with an employee — just a thought to consider,” she said. “Personal liability is being alleged by the county attorney. So I want to make sure that we are all discussing all things in public, at all times. That would include, I would think, something as mundane as a clerical note to an employee.”
Due to the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors having three members, supervisors must take care to not form a quorum — of two or more members — making county decisions in private, without public notice of their meeting. But for years, individual supervisors have communicated with, consulted and requested help from county employees, largely because no two supervisors can discuss county business outside of meetings.
On Tuesday, Nelson said that he was unable to comment on the letter, due to ethical constraints.
“Essentially, it comes down to the same as attorney-client privilege,” he said. “If the supervisors want to bring that out in the open, that is up to them.”
Later in Monday’s meeting, McDonough asked that a work session be planned with Nelson, so he could explain what about the way the Board of Supervisors has been doing business he thinks needs to be changed.
“We are apparently in a very gray area here, with how we interact with our employees and department heads,” she said. “I don’t tell people about all of those meetings and phone calls, because I think taxpayers, when they reelected me, recognized that I do my job. The letter asserts that there is individual liability to a supervisor who violates ‘giving direction’ to people outside of the consensus of as we meet right now — very, very frightening stuff. How are we supposed to operate as supervisors if we can’t meet with anyone outside of this governing board?”
Supervisor Harley Pothoff, who chairs the Board of Supervisors, said Tuesday that he also could not comment on the letter, due to sensitive language it contained.
“It has to do with a personnel issue, so nothing we can discuss,” he said.
But Pothoff did not think the letter required supervisors to change the way they do business.
Supervisor Wayne Kenniker said on Tuesday that he would not comment on the letter, because it had been marked confidential, delivered just to the supervisors and had been in an envelope which also included two pages with “confidential” watermarks.
“I take that seriously,” he said.
But Kenniker did say he thought some Board of Supervisors’ operations should be changed.
“In general, I do think there is some significant room for improvement on operational communication between the Board of Supervisors and department heads, and possibly even employees,” he said. “We should create a more collaborative atmosphere, which I believe would lead to more positive outcomes and, perhaps, less controversy... Open meetings laws allow for discussions to take place. I think it’s important to make some adjustments to make those conversations ... effective. County employees report to the Board of Supervisors, not any one supervisor.”
Reached Tuesday, Iowa Freedom of Information Council Executive Director Randy Evans said that Nelson was right in his attorney-client privilege justification.
“That’s true that legal advice that the county attorney gives, not only to the Board of Supervisors and others,” he said. “But the privilege is ... owned by the client, which in this case would be the individual supervisors. While the attorney may want it to be kept confidential, the supervisors could decide it was important enough to share.”
Without seeing the letter, Evans also said he heard no clear problem with supervisors’ current methods of working with staff, as described by McDonough.
“On the broader issue of elected officials making requests of government employees over whom they have some supervisory relationship, it is worrisome when government lawyers or administrators try and silence other officials,” he said. “I’m not sure the code of Iowa envisions City Council members having to route their requests through the city attorney’s office (for instance.) I’m a little uneasy about the threat of ‘risking personal liability.’”