As revealed during the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors meeting Monday, Dubuque County Attorney Scott Nelson recently sent a letter to supervisors questioning the way individual supervisors have worked with county employees.

Nelson had marked the letter “confidential,” he confirmed. He and all three supervisors declined to provide it to the Telegraph Herald on Tuesday. But Supervisor Ann McDonough spoke of it multiple times during Monday’s meeting, shaken by claims in its comments.

Recommended for you