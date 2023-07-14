07132023-recyclingcart2-jr.jpg
The City of Dubuque is seeking a grant to switch to all automated recycling carts.

 JESSICA REILLY

As the City of Dubuque finishes up its citywide distribution of automated trash carts, officials now are exploring a similar initiative with recycling receptacles.

The city recently submitted a $2.5 million grant application to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Solid Waste Infrastructure for Recycling grant program to fund a communitywide transition to automated recycling services.

