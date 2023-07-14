As the City of Dubuque finishes up its citywide distribution of automated trash carts, officials now are exploring a similar initiative with recycling receptacles.
The city recently submitted a $2.5 million grant application to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Solid Waste Infrastructure for Recycling grant program to fund a communitywide transition to automated recycling services.
If received, the funds would be used to purchase 18,000 recycling tipper carts that would replace all of the 18-gallon yellow bins currently used by residents for recycling. It also would help the city acquire four new automated side-load recycling trucks.
Jake Jansen, resource management supervisor for the city, said the initiative is contingent on securing grant funding from the federal government, but city staff do envision a future where all city trash and recycling is automated.
“This is the ultimate goal for us,” Jansen said. “It’s quite a big project.”
If the EPA does not approve the grant application, Jansen said, the city will need to go back to the drawing board to find funding for the project.
The request comes alongside unprecedented demand for the city’s 96-gallon blue recycling tipper carts, which have been available by special request since 2016.
So far, about 3,400 of the approximately 20,000 Dubuque trash-collection customers use the larger recycling carts, but the number of requests for the recycling tipper carts has increased since the city began its mass distribution of tipper trash carts over the past two years.
Last year, City Council members approved spending about $1 million to purchase 15,000 tipper carts and two fully automated trash collection trucks as part of its transition to fully automated trash collection. City staff members estimate that nearly every Dubuque trash-collection customer will have new carts by the end of the summer.
The new trash carts, with sizes ranging from 35 gallons to 96 gallons, are emptied by robotic arms on trucks instead of manually by garbage collectors, reducing the possibility for workplace injuries. City Council members recently approved a program that exempts residents who are physically unable to use the carts from adopting them.
Jansen said the increased number of trash tipper carts on the street has resulted in 900 people being put on a waiting list to receive a blue recycling cart as demand for the blue carts has grown, and some of those people have waited up to 10 months.
“It’s been a bummer that we have not been able to meet the demand,” Jansen said. “Our phones have been ringing off the hook for them.”
Jansen said the city historically has budgeted for the purchase of 500 blue recycling carts each fiscal year, with each costing about $53. However, due to the recent high demand, the city put in a special order of 1,500 carts for $80,000, which are anticipated to be delivered within the next 30 days.
Once received, the city will distribute the carts to waiting customers.
Jansen added that the city also has applied for a $21,500 grant from the Dubuque Metropolitan Area Solid Waste Agency waste minimization grant program to purchase an additional 400 tipper carts this year.
Dubuque Mayor Brad Cavanagh said the response to the new trash tipper carts largely has been positive, so he is not surprised to see a surge in interest in people also seeking new recycling carts.
“It’s so much more convenient,” Cavanagh said. “I think expanding this to all recycling really makes sense.”
He added that the widespread distribution of larger recycling carts should encourage residents to recycle more, given that they will have more space to throw recyclables in.
“We want to incentivize people to recycle more than they throw away,” Cavanagh said. “If we can secure this money from the federal government, then it would be a huge step in the right direction.”