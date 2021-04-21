DYERSVILLE, Iowa — A date has been set for the rescheduled Dyersville Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual Women’s Night event.
The event will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29, at Total Fitness Rec Center, 1110 16th Ave. SE.
The event originally was rescheduled from March 25 to May 20. Organizers then rescheduled the event for a future date in the fall.
People who had purchased tickets for the canceled 2020 event will need to stop at Dyersville Area Chamber of Commerce, 1100 16th Ave. SE, to receive updated tickets.
All table and seating arrangements will remain the same for purchased ticket holders. Refunds will be available until June 1; however, reserved seating will be lost.
The 2021 Woman of the Year Award nomination forms will be available at the chamber office.