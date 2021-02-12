EPWORTH, Iowa — An Epworth woman today was sentenced to 30 years in prison for the sexual exploitation of a child.
Gina C. Urbain, 37, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, after previously pleading guilty to the charge, according to court documents.
She must serve five years of supervised release after her prison sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.
As part of a plea deal, two other charges were dismissed — a second count of sexual exploitation of a child and one count of possession of child pornography.
State and federal court documents allege that Urbain sexually abused a girl younger than 12 in November 2018 at a Dubuque County residence. The Telegraph Herald does not identify victims of alleged sexual abuse.
Federal court documents also stated that she exploited two children by forcing them to engage in “sexually explicit conduct” that she documented with her phone and then distributed, and authorities reported that Urbain possessed child porn.
State court documents indicate that during the investigation into the November 2018 crime, deputies interviewed a boy younger than 10 who said he was repeatedly sexually abused by Urbain and Bryan M. Halfhill, of Dubuque. The two adults had a domestic relationship.
According to court documents, Halfhill also solicited Urbain to arrange access to a child that Halfhill could sexually abuse.
Halfhill was sentenced in December 2019 to 30 years in prison after a jury convicted him of state-level charges of second-degree sexual abuse, lascivious acts with a child and lascivious acts with a child-soliciting a person to arrange a sex act with a child.