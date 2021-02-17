Dubuque historic preservation officials are looking to secure funding for a future historical survey of the city’s African American population.
The African American Reconnaissance Survey was listed as one of several projects in the Dubuque Historic Preservation Commissions 2021 work plan, which is submitted annually as part of the city’s participation in the Certified Local Government program.
Christine Happ Olson, assistant planner for the city, said the survey is a relatively unique endeavor by the city to examine and catalog the history and influence of African American residents in neighborhoods in Dubuque.
“Historic preservation has typically been looking at large expensive homes of wealthy White men that were important to our community,” Olson said. “With this, we are expanding that research to see how African American settlement is woven into our history.”
Olson said the documentation of African American communities and their influence on local neighborhoods remains lacking in Dubuque. The proposed survey would involve an extensive process of historical research to garner information detailing the rise and decline of Black populations in Dubuque throughout the decades. Eventually, the commission hopes to identify elements of Dubuque neighborhoods with African American influence that could be preserved.
“It’s new for us because a lot of the important places may not be there anymore,” Olson said. “There was an African American settlement around Eighth Street, but we don’t know much about it. We want to explore what impact that may have had.”
Bill Doyle, chair of the Dubuque Historic Preservation Commission, said it is important for Dubuque to begin better documenting the history of underrepresented communities as the city continues to grow in diversity. He said the commission is taking an active approach to pursue more projects that explore the history of under-represented groups.
“We’re trying to pay more attention to more disadvantaged communities,” Doyle said. “It’s different for us because you have to work backwards and actually find out where those communities lived.”
Along with thorough research of property records and historical documents, Olson said the survey will also uniquely look to gather input from residents through community engagement events.
However, the project still requires funding. Olson said the commission intends to apply for a Certified Local Government grant this summer that would fund the hiring of professional consultants to assist in working on the project.
If it is successfully funded this year, Olson said she would anticipate work on the survey to begin in the spring and take roughly a year to complete.