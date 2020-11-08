A group of about 25 people gathered Saturday afternoon in Washington Square to celebrate the news that Joe Biden will be the 46th president of the U.S. after the race was called hours earlier.
Iowa Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque, was helping the Dubuque Area Labor Harvest deliver groceries Saturday morning when she heard about the victory of Biden and Kamala Harris, who will be the first Black and South Asian female vice president. Jochum said she burst into “tears of joy” and put out word of the celebration on social media soon after.
“For an impromptu thing that started at 12:15 p.m., this ain’t too bad,” she said with a laugh.
Those in the park waved Biden/Harris signs and cheered at passing traffic, receiving many honks in response. They also walked a lap around the park, chanting “Hey, hey, ho, ho, this is what democracy looks like.”
Jochum has known Biden, who she said will be the country’s “commander and healer,” since he ran for president in 1987. Jochum worked at Loras College at the time and was organizing an Iowa caucus event with all of the candidates. Biden was one of the first to say he would attend.
Biden personally called Jochum with words of comfort after hearing news of her daughter’s death in 2018.
“He’s been through a lot himself, personally,” Jochum said. “He knows the joys and sorrows of life. He’s one of us.”
Mary Lutz ran across Bluff Street from her home when she saw people starting to gather with Biden signs.
“I have so many friends, family and myself that have gone through some terrible things this year,” Lutz said. “It’s good to know someone is fighting for us.”
She said she “hadn’t slept” since Tuesday, hoping to see Biden take the lead over President Donald Trump.
“I was on the edge of crying,” she said. “I kept thinking, ‘He can’t win again.’”
Ryan Quinn — the Democratic challenger defeated Tuesday by Iowa Rep. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta, for the Iowa House of Representatives District 57 seat — also had been anxiously awaiting election results. Even though Dubuque County went to Trump again, he said it was amazing watching Biden win Pennsylvania and take the lead in Georgia.
“As we predicted, things didn’t look great, but as more votes were counted, we started to feel more optimistic,” he said.
Dianne Roche, of Dubuque, said she hasn’t really met with groups of people since the COVID-19 pandemic began, but she thought it was worth coming to Washington Square to celebrate.
Roche was wrapped in a rainbow flag bearing the Italian word “pace,” which means “peace.” She said she bought it in Italy when the news broke that Barack Obama had won the presidency for the first time, and everyone in Italy had similar flags waving on their windows.
While she went to bed on Tuesday feeling “downtrodden,” she kept up hope as more votes were tallied this week.
“More than anything, I just felt relief,” she said. “I can’t even say it was joy or happiness. It was just relief. I was concerned for my children’s and grandchildren’s futures.”