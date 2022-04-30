A Dubuque service club is celebrating 100 years of service in the community.
The Dubuque Noon Lions Club was founded by 36 members in 1922, not long after Lions Clubs International was founded in 1917. The Dubuque club will mark the milestone anniversary with a celebration on Sunday, May 1, at Steeple Square.
Nelson Klavitter, who has been a member of the Dubuque Noon Lions Club for 48 years, said the group is the oldest Lions Club chapter in Dubuque and one of the oldest in Iowa.
“We’re fortunate,” he said. “Dubuque is a great place to live. There’s always been a great partnership between the citizens and the service organizations. It’s been a lot of fun. Hopefully, we’re setting a good example for future generations.”
Marie Trannel, a club member for more than 30 years, is looking forward to the anniversary celebration as a way to highlight the work of the club.
“We’re kind of quiet,” she said. “A lot of people don’t know what the Lions do.”
The club has around 40 members. Klavitter said the chapter’s name stems from its meeting time, which has always been every Wednesday at noon.
While the club dedicates time and funds to a variety of projects and causes, Klavitter said it primarily focuses on aiding those with vision and hearing problems.
He said the biggest project taken on by the Dubuque Noon Lions is vision screening children age 5 and younger. Since the project began in 2003, the club has screened more than 20,000 children and made more than 85 referrals for previously undetected vision problems.
The club also has collection boxes at the Locust Street and Asbury Plaza Hy-Vee stores for people to donate old eyeglasses. Klavitter said the glasses are primarily sent to other countries where people might not have access to eyeglasses.
The Dubuque Noon Lions also holds several fundraisers throughout the year. On average, Klavitter said, the club has raised about $10,000 annually.
However, some of the club’s efforts have been put on pause as in-person fundraising opportunities and events were no longer an option. He said limited vision screening for children just resumed in the fall, and the club hopes to bring it back in full force this year.
Klavitter also said it has been more difficult in recent years to get people involved in service clubs like the Dubuque Noon Lions.
“Back in the day, people were more involved in service clubs,” he said. “It seemed to be the thing to do back then. That’s still true today, but it’s become more difficult to get people involved. A lot of times, it’s easier to give money.”
But both Klavitter and Trannel said they are proud to be part of an organization that does so much good for the community.
“(When I joined) I was so impressed with the things that they did that I really wanted to be a part of that,” Trannel said. “It’s an amazing organization. Some of the things that they do are incredible.”