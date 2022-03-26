An assistant Dubuque County attorney was placed on paid administrative leave Friday afternoon, a move he claims is retaliation for filing to challenge the county attorney in the November election.
Richard Kirkendall was notified by County Attorney C.J. May III and County Human Resources Administrator Dawn Sherman that he would be placed on leave and was escorted from the county courthouse in Dubuque just hours after securing a conviction in a trial.
At the conclusion of that four-day trial, a jury convicted a man of attempted murder and domestic assault. Kirkendall was the prosecutor.
“I’m still processing this,” Kirkendall said of being placed on leave, noting he was “still getting the details” as to why the punishment was levied. “It’s not a situation I ever thought I’d be in.”
May categorically denied that the move had anything to do with Kirkendall's bid for the county attorney seat.
"Mr. Kirkendall's administrative suspension does not concern politics and is not politically motivated," May said. "The administrative suspension involved an internal confidential personnel matter that was issued and is being administered by the Dubuque County Human Resources Department. It is a matter I am not legally able to discuss or comment on at this time."
Sherman could not be reached for comment Saturday.
Kirkendall has been an assistant Dubuque County attorney since 2018. He announced in February his intention to run for county attorney, stating serious concerns about May’s leadership and the management of the office.
“There’s no leadership in the office,” Kirkendall said at the time. “There’s no mission orientation. The focus from the leadership has been how does what we’re doing protect him (May).”
Kirkendall is running for the seat without being affiliated with a political party. May is running for re-election as a Democrat. Also vying for the seat are Republican attorney Scott Nelson; and Democratic defense attorney Sam Wooden.
Kirkendall believes being placed on leave is “absolutely” related to his challenging May.
“I knew C.J. had been doing something behind the scenes, but it still comes as a shock,” Kirkendall said. “I haven’t done anything to merit this. It’s totally ginned up.”
A leading prosecutor in the county attorneys office, Kirkendall’s Friday verdict follows a Monday sentencing in a case he tried in November that resulted in life imprisonment for a Dubuque man convicted of kidnapping and sexual abuse. Kirkendall was due to begin another trial on Monday, March 28.
“It’s been almost two years since I had a functional conversation with C.J., but I was able to keep working and get along just fine,” Kirkendall said. “But since I filed for office, it’s just been a constant ratcheting up of pressure and finding fault in everything I do.”
May said he was meeting with office staff this weekend to reassign Kirkendall's cases.