PEOSTA, Iowa — Josie Boyle is insightful beyond her years.
At 17, the perks of growing up on her family farm in Peosta, surrounded by a bounty of fresh food and the resources to produce it, have not been lost on her.
So at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, when she saw others in her community facing food shortages, she believed she could do more.
“I remember walking through the grocery store, seeing the shelves empty, and that being emotionally alarming for me,” Josie said. “People didn’t have access to meat, eggs, milk — things that I had readily available to me. I knew I had the means to do something about it.”
Now a senior at Western Dubuque High School, Josie has raised about 100 cage-free broiler chickens since 2020 that she has marketed and sold for a Future Farmers of America supervised agricultural experience project.
This year, she also donated a percentage of her chickens to Resources Unite to help the Dubuque-based nonprofit provide perishable, protein-rich products to food-insecure families.
Additionally, Josie connected with Dubuque County 4-H clubs and FFA chapters willing to donate beef, pork, chicken, eggs and money for milk. She also donated the proceeds from the sale of one of her pigs at the Dubuque County Fair — purchased by Iowa Rep. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta, before giving it back to the Boyle farm — to the project.
On Wednesday, as part of Western Dubuque High School’s service day, Josie distributed 20 dozen eggs and 38 pounds of beef and pork donated by 4-H members, as well as 12 6- to 8-pound chickens that she raised. Monetary donations totaling $2,038.14 also aided in the distribution of 660 gallons of 2% milk and 17 packages of cheese sticks.
Because of her efforts, Josie has been selected as a Herbert Hoover Uncommon Student Award finalist.
The award is a $10,000 scholarship program that recognizes about 15 students who propose and accomplish projects that are “motivating and community minded,” according to the Hoover Presidential Foundation website. Each finalist receives a $1,500 cash award. Four could earn an additional $10,000.
Proud parents Angie and Ted Boyle said the effort has had a dual impact.
“She has helped food-insecure families throughout the community, as well as local farmers,” Angie said. “But she’s also learned about working with different community leaders, people within the farming industry, her church. It has been very good for her.”
Later this month, Josie will present the results of her project at the Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum in West Branch, Iowa.
While she plans to attend University of Iowa next fall to study English and communications, Josie said farming will remain in her blood, and she hopes to see her efforts continue through her younger siblings, as well as area youth.
“I was surprised how much people were willing to give,” she said. “But all I had to do was ask. I started this when I was 15. I wasn’t old enough to drive to go buy supplies. The thing I always had to tell myself was not to let my age be an obstacle. I thought people would dismiss me, but they supported me.
“You’re never too young to make a difference.”
