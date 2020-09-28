The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Amber M. McMullen, 27, of 3998 Inwood Ave., was arrested at 11:57 p.m. Saturday in the area of East 25th and Jackson streets on charges of four counts of first-degree harassment.
- Christian L. Kampmeier, 21, of 1653 Alta Vista St., was arrested at 9:22 p.m. Saturday at his residence on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Tiffany L. Meier, 30, no permanent address, was arrested at 9:13 a.m. Saturday at TownePlace Suites by Marriott Downtown Dubuque, 1151 Washington St., on charges of domestic assault with injury, trespass, and two counts of interference with official acts. Court documents state that Meier assaulted Rob M. Janssen, 49, no permanent address.
- Ryan R. Bockelman, 32, of 1725 Wood St., reported the theft of items worth $4,351 between 7:15 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday from a vehicle parked at his residence.