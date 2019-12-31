Anna Lammer rung in the New Year in style -- albeit a few hours early.
The 2-year-old posed for a photo shoot today sporting a blue boa, pink skirt and white-and-pink floral shirt. That was followed by a balloon drop that contained a surprise -- her own rainbow-colored stuffed unicorn.
Anna and her 5-year-old brother Noah were among more than 70 children who gathered today at the Dubuque Community YMCA/YWCA for a "Noon Year's Eve" party.
"It's a lot of fun," said Anna's mother, Kari Lammer, of Dubuque, who joined her daughter by donning a gold-and-white masquerade mask and purple boa for the photo shoot.
"My sister and I have children and we were looking for something fun to do with the kids before their naps and before it gets too late for the evening (for them to celebrate the New Year)," Lammer said. "So we brought them here. The Y's a fun place, and we're just looking to have a good time."
Y CEO Tony Calabrese said the event is the "first of many more to come to provide more wholesome activities for families and kids to come together during the holidays."
Danielle Shea, Dubuque Y marketing and communication director, said officials hope to expand the event next year with new activities.
This year's event included a photo booth, face painting, cookie and mask decorating, a children's obstacle course, a dance party, a Senior High School cheerleading demonstration and a balloon drop with stuffed animals for children to take home.
"It's a fun way to get families together and celebrate and ring in the New Year when kids are in their prime during the day," Shea said. "Just kind of a well-rounded event that gets families together. And we look forward to doing this (again) in the future."
Crista Ovsak, of Dubuque, said she enjoyed the variety of activities that allowed her children, Sam, 3, and Maddie, 1, to run around and burn off some energy before the adults head out for their own New Year's revelry.
"I think it's awesome. Something we can do as a family," Ovsak said. "I think Dubuque lacks a little bit on community events."
Tyler Bright, 11, of Lithia Springs, Ga., enjoyed the challenge of the obstacle course and dressing up with "funny stuff," including a glittery black top hat and masquerade mask with black feathers and a beak.
He was joined by his sister, mother, aunt and cousins for a family-friendly outing while in town visiting his grandmother, Sandy Ernsdorf, of Dubuque, for the holidays.
"Just seeing the smiles on their faces has been great," said Tyler's mother, Dina Bright. "I was telling my mom I wished we had something like this at home. It's a great place for the kids to celebrate the New Year coming in. It's a great atmosphere with the music, the balloons. It's really nice."