The longtime director of the Dubuque County Health Department will retire at the end of the year.
But Patrice Lambert emphasized that the decision actually was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, rather than accelerated by it.
Lambert, 65, has been in the role for 11 years. She explained that she initially intended to retire in early 2020, just as the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
“Even then, I thought I could still keep my plans, COVID would be behind us, and I would retire then,” she said Tuesday. “But one month turned into 20 months. And I stayed on because I love what I’m doing. I’m proud of what I’ve been able to accomplish in nursing and public health. I love the people I work with. But there is no easy time to leave in a pandemic. And now (the numbers of newly vaccinated) are barely increasing. New cases are increasing. ... If I waited until the pandemic was over to retire, I have no way of knowing how long that will be.”
Despite having held her position for more than a decade, Lambert said the past two years have overshadowed most of that time.
“I remember the first call I got from (Iowa Department of Public Health), even before we had a (COVID-19) case in Iowa,” she said. “I remember I went down to (UnityPoint Health Visiting Nurse Association Administrator) Stacey Killian’s office after that call and said, ‘Well, we should probably come up with a plan, in case.’ But I do not remember the day before all of this started. ... Ask anyone in health care what these years have been like. We have probably not had a good night’s sleep through all of this.”
Lambert’s retirement is effective Dec. 31. Beginning Jan. 1, she most looks forward to finally resting, spending time with her husband and reconnecting with family and friends whom she has been too busy to even speak to on the phone.
County Board of Health Chairman Tom Bechen — the board member who has served with Lambert longest — said she has been an absolute asset to the county.
“From my seat in the ballpark, public health in Dubuque County is losing its star player,” he said.
Board of Health Member Diane Pape-Freiburger voiced thanks to Lambert for sticking with her position during the pandemic.
“The question was always in my head — ‘How long is she going to continue with this kind of stressor?’” she said. “We’re very grateful for the job she has done and that she didn’t leave months ago and that she made sure the public is cared for.”
Board of Health Member and Medical Associates Clinics Chief Medical Officer Dr. Hendrik Schultz said he will be sad to see Lambert go.
“She served very well in this function,” he said. “No one who has this role in any community could anticipate what these last two years have looked like. But she really understands public health, so we were able to do good work.”
County Supervisor Jay Wickham said he was impressed with Lambert’s performance in the challenging time of the pandemic.
“She’s handled that with a tremendous amount of poise and kindness, when confronted with many different opinions,” he said. “She’s led with the data and knowledge she has.”
Lambert has played a central role in Dubuque County’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, acting as a leader on the Dubuque County COVID-19 Incident Management Team, alongside City of Dubuque Public Health Specialist Mary Rose Corrigan, county health department Assistant Director Samantha Kloft, Killian and Dubuque County Emergency Management Director Tom Berger.
Bechen said he was meeting with Dubuque County Human Resources Director Dawn Sherman on Tuesday afternoon to go over the process of finding a new director for the health department, which is one of the Board of Health’s primary duties by state law. He said the regional representative of the Iowa Department of Public Health also will be involved.
Schultz said he was confident that the county would fare fine moving forward through the pandemic until Lambert’s permanent replacement is found.
“You have to renew yourself as a department all the time,” he said. “Samantha Kloft is really capable to fill the gap (in the interim) and, I think, will step up. It’s not like only Patrice knows what’s going on. It’s been the whole team.”
Wickham said he expects the Board of Supervisors to post the director position opening early in January.