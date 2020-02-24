The deadline for submitting individual income tax returns is still nearly two months away. For tax professionals across the area, however, the busy season is already in full swing.
Lynda Murphy, owner of Affordable Tax Service in Dubuque, has been booked solid since the last week of January.
“There are definitely a lot of people who are wanting to get in early,” she said. “I am not sure the exact reason for it. They may be looking to catch up on bills or rent. They seem to want their money (from their refund) as quickly as possible.”
Such behavior isn’t necessarily rare this time of year.
Murphy said the “early rush” generally comes from clients hoping to capitalize on the earned income tax credit, a benefit for working people with low to moderate income.
Not everyone is eager to file their taxes, however.
Dennis Buchheit, owner of Buchheit Tax Service in Dubuque, said the arrival of tax season means different things to different people.
“You definitely have clients who, from the past, realize they will be getting a refund and they’re excited to get the process underway,” Buchheit said. “There are others who have had some changes and don’t know where they are sitting this year. It really is a combination of excitement and anxiety.”
RETURN TO NORMALCY
For individuals and tax professionals alike, this year will mark a return to normalcy.
Last year marked the first time that tax filers noticed the impacts of the federal Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, a major reform package signed into law by President Donald Trump in December 2017.
“This year will be a lot simpler,” said Patrick McCarthy, principal and vice president with O’Connor, Brooks & Co. in Galena, Ill. “There aren’t nearly the amount of changes we had last year. Hopefully, it will be a little less stressful.”
The passage of a year has provided clarity on the reform bill’s impacts.
For instance, the tax reform bill nearly doubled the standard deduction — the amount that can be subtracted from one’s income before taxes apply. McCarthy said this has resulted in far fewer people itemizing their deductions.
It also is becoming clear that the reform bill is benefiting local businesses, McCarthy said. Under the qualified business income deduction, eligible self-employed and small-business owners can deduct up to 20% of their qualified business income on their taxes.
“It was a big reduction in cash due, and it saved people a lot of money,” McCarthy said. “I think you can see the impact based on the way the economy is going and the way the stock market is going.”
While there aren’t many changes, Buchheit said one noticeable shift will come into play in 2020.
In recent years, Americans without health insurance were penalized under the “individual mandate” included in the Affordable Care Act. Such penalties are no longer in effect this year, Buchheit said.
BUSY TIMES
For local tax professionals, this time of year is marked by long hours and major lifestyle changes.
“I don’t see my kids as much,” said Murphy, of Affordable Tax Service. “I kiss them goodbye in the morning and often don’t see them again until midnight. I am working 75 hours per week. It’s exhausting, but after all these years, I am used to it.”
McCarthy noted that technology has changed the way that professionals and clients interact.
Customers now can send financial documents electronically using encrypted software. Tax returns ultimately can be sent to clients on their smartphones.
“In the old days, you would sit down and go through everything with your tax preparer,” he said. “That is pretty much in the past.”
The potential for fraud once again looms over the tax season.
Scammers often target those who are poised to receive substantial tax returns. However, experts say that individuals can reduce their exposure to fraud by filing their taxes sooner rather than later.
While such scenarios do occur, Buchheit said there is no reason to believe that this year will result in a higher volume of fraud than previous ones.
“I think the IRS is doing a better job of stopping that before it starts,” he said.