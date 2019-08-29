A former factory manager at John Deere Dubuque Works has been named the next CEO of the global agriculture and construction equipment firm.
John C. May will take over as Deere & Co. CEO on Nov. 4, according to a press release. May, who will succeed Samuel R. Allen, will be the company's 10th CEO in its 182-year history.
May, 50, has served as Deere & Co. president and chief operating officer since April. He joined the company 1997, and has headed the company's China operations, worked as factory manager in Dubuque and was vice president of the turf and utility platform.
"John's record of success and proven leadership skills make him highly qualified to lead Deere and guide its success in the years ahead," Allen said in a press release. "His experience in precision agriculture, information technology, and overseas operations will be instrumental in driving the company's digitalization journey and extending its success in agricultural and construction equipment."
Allen will stay on as the company's chairman, according to the release.