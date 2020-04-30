While they will not see a wage increase this year as the City of Dubuque braces for a large financial hit from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, city employees could see a larger salary increase next year.
City Council members voted, 7-0, on Wednesday to approve amended collective bargaining agreements with labor unions representing city police, fire, public works and transit personnel.
Each of the unions’ memberships voted to ratify the new agreements and forgo previously negotiated 1.5% wage increases, given the current and projected financial impact on the city from the current health crisis.
“All of us in the (Dubuque Police Protective Association) know folks who have taken a financial hit or are not working during this pandemic,” said association President Kurt Rosenthal. “To help alleviate some of the financial burden and to avoid tax or fee increases, we felt it was the right thing to do.”
Marty Fitzpatrick, president of Dubuque Professional Fire Fighters Association Local No. 25, echoed those comments.
In return, the city has agreed to up the pay increases of 1.75% to 3% scheduled in fiscal year 2022 under the union contracts to 3% and 3.25%. If city revenues don’t improve throughout the next year, City Manager Mike Van Milligen said, the city would find itself in the same position hoping to renegotiate.
Both he and council members expressed their gratitude of union representatives and their members for being open to the change.
The savings of $730,934 for the fiscal year that begins July 1 was included in the revised city budget adopted by council members last week. All city staff — not just those covered under the bargaining agreements — will forgo a pay increase in next year’s budget.
City leaders project an estimated $16 million financial loss this fiscal year and next as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
To cover the expected shortfall, the city has frozen hiring, employee training and travel, equipment purchases, capital projects and grants to outside agencies. The city also has about $2.5 million out of a $17 million working balance to help offset projected revenue losses. And Dubuque has received several million dollars in federal assistance.
“At this point, we’ve covered all estimated shortfalls,” city Finance and Budget Director Jennifer Larson told the Telegraph Herald. “And we’ll continue to do planning with all departments to develop further plans and budget cuts, if needed, depending on how long the economic downturn goes on for.”
Asked why the city doesn’t cut pay for top city staff as is being done in the private sector in response to the pandemic, Van Milligen said: “Everything is on the table, including program and service cuts, reductions in employee hours, employee layoffs and employee compensation reductions.”
More than 40 city employees were paid more than $100,000 in total compensation last year, including Van Milligen, the city’s highest-paid employee at $283,350, according to city personnel records.