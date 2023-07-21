EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — East Dubuque city officials have approved a contract with a search firm to both provide an interim city manager and lead a search for a permanent one, to be in place before the end of the calendar year.

City Council members voted, 4-0, Thursday, with Council Members Ben Meier and Tim Fluhr absent, to approve the two agreements with Public Administration Associates (PAA), LLC.

