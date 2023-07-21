EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — East Dubuque city officials have approved a contract with a search firm to both provide an interim city manager and lead a search for a permanent one, to be in place before the end of the calendar year.
City Council members voted, 4-0, Thursday, with Council Members Ben Meier and Tim Fluhr absent, to approve the two agreements with Public Administration Associates (PAA), LLC.
Last week, the council voted unanimously to terminate the contract of City Manager Loras Herrig “for just cause, under absenteeism and insubordination.” The council had been set to consider a new contract for Herrig, which was tabled when he was absent from the meeting, but council members then terminated his contract after a closed session.
PAA’s proposal for an interim city manager included information on its selected candidate, Bob Seitz, who plans to begin his tenure with the city Monday, July 24.
“I like the fact that they have a plan in place and they have a candidate in place ready to go for us,” said Mayor John Digman during the meeting.
According to Seitz’s resume, he has served as chief of staff and adviser to the commissioner for Wisconsin Public Service Commission, deputy secretary for Wisconsin Department of Transportation and senior adviser to the majority leader of the Wisconsin Senate. He also spent 11 years as founder and manager of his business, Arrowhead Strategies, which represented Fortune 500 companies, industries, nonprofits and trade associations.
“His resume is very impressive,” said Council Member Jean Robey.
She questioned whether the city would require a background check for Seitz. After discussion, the council determined this step was not necessary.
Seitz will work about 24 hours per week, with flexibility as needed, and will be in East Dubuque for at least six days out of every two weeks. He will work as an employee of PAA, which will bill the city $75 per hour for Seitz’s on-site or remote work, in addition to travel expenses to and from his current location of Monticello, Wis.
At Thursday’s meeting, PAA Associate Jon Hochkammer said Seitz would be prepared to serve until Dec. 31. However, if city officials follow the schedule laid out in PAA’s proposal for a permanent city manager, that person could be in place by mid-November.
That schedule would see the city approve recruitment documents and open the application period by Aug. 9. Applications would be due by Sept. 11. Finalists would be selected by Sept. 22 and interviewed by the end of September. A candidate could then be confirmed in early October and begin duties the following month.
On Thursday, Hochkammer asked elected officials and department heads to fill out a survey by Aug. 1. Their feedback will be used by PAA to construct a job description and position profile for interested candidates.
“It’s really important that you decide what characteristics you’re looking for in your next city manager,” he said.
PAA’s proposal for a permanent city manager search will cost the city $19,200, but could be reduced by about $2,000 if city officials choose certain options such as a smaller position profile document. Hochkammer will return to the council’s meeting Aug. 7 to continue discussing the search process.