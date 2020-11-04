Former Wisconsin Agriculture Secretary Brad Pfaff claimed victory early today in a rematch 16 years in the making.
The Associated Press reported that Pfaff, a Democrat, garnered 48,853 votes in Tuesday's election to Republican Dan Kapanke's 48,264 with 100% of precincts reporting, though the AP had not called the race as of 10 a.m. today. The men were vying to represent Wisconsin Senate District 32, which encompasses Crawford and La Crosse counties and portions of Monroe and Vernon counties.
"I am incredibly honored to be your next state senator," said Pfaff, of Onalaska, in a statement shared on social media. "Today is a new day, and I am eager to bring together families and communities so we can refocus on our shared values and overcome the challenges facing our state."
The hotly contested seat was open after Democrat Jennifer Shilling filed her notice of noncandidacy and resigned earlier this year after accepting employment with an electric power cooperative.
Kapanke, of La Crosse, beat Pfaff in the 2004 election for the seat. Kapanke represented the district from 2005 to 2011, when Shilling ousted him.
Senate Republicans removed Pfaff from his job as state agriculture secretary last year.