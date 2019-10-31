Police said a medical issue caused a motorist to drive through a fence and strike a tree Tuesday morning in Dubuque.
Randall E. Ploessl, 65, of Dubuque, was transported to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center and eventually to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, according to Dubuque police.
The crash occurred at about 9:45 a.m. Tuesday on Maquoketa Drive. Police said Ploessl was westbound near the intersection with Rockdale Road when he suffered a medical issue, which caused his vehicle to leave the roadway, pass through a fence and strike a tree.