The Dubuque County Board of Supervisors on Thursday expressed concerns with some high-dollar proposed conservation department projects in a budget hearing, reiterating caution about spending in a “tight” budget year.
The department’s improvement requests — proposals above and beyond regular operations — totaled $1.9 million for the fiscal year that begins July 1. Of that, $950,000 proposed for new shower houses at Swiss Valley Park and the Heritage Pond campground provoked the most debate.
The conservation department manages 2,800 acres, 21 areas, eight campgrounds, 50 miles of trails, a golf course and two nature centers, among other things. The department is estimated to generate $2.22 million in economic impact to the county per year.
Recommended for you
Dubuque County Conservation Executive Director Brian Preston said camping activity had skyrocketed recently, bringing in $140,000 in the past year. Conservation board member Jacqueline Kehr said a survey of hundreds of campers saw many requests for shower house improvements.
However, Preston said replacing the current shower house at Swiss Valley, which is 23 years old, would cost $448,000.
“Our old wiring feeds through the shower to get to the campsites,” he said, which means the work would require rerouting the electrical system. “But because of how popular Swiss Valley’s campground is and how much people want this, without a (new) shower house, we’re going to limit our revenue.”
Supervisor Wayne Kenniker questioned the price tag, having found less-expensive designs, but also the project generally, especially considering the impacts of inflation.
“I support a reasonable increase in wages and salaries to be able to recruit and retain good-quality employees,” he said. “People have gotten pushed to the point that we need to take care of what we have. I would have a hard time supporting more than $500,000 of capital improvements.”
Supervisor Harley Pothoff also resisted the estimated cost for the Swiss Valley shower house.
“There is a lot of support for conservation, but it’s a tough year,” he said.
Supervisor Ann McDonough pointed to the 59% of voters who supported a 2021 referendum for conservation initiatives — though the measure ultimately fell short of the 60% needed to pass — as evidence of support for significant investment in conservation projects.
“Those people want to see improvements,” she said. “And it does go to workforce recruitment. It will just come down to finding a balance.”
McDonough asked if more funding for conservation projects could come from the department’s fees.
The conservation board previously approved increasing the fee on most campsites by $3 per night next fiscal year. The department estimated $80,000 more in revenues for the next fiscal year, mostly related to the fee increases.
Still, conservation board member George Davis said no amount of fee increases would make county parks break even directly.
“There are many public amenities that are never going to ‘pay for themselves,’” he said. “If that is the criteria, maybe we should look at selling Heritage Pond to some private company and see if they will make a profit.”
Still, supervisors generally supported the many smaller improvement requests made by the department. They also voiced no opposition to the department’s request for $250,000 for its Land Acquisition Fund.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.