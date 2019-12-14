Two more men have been arrested in Dubuque for allegedly tampering with vehicle odometers to make it appear as if the vehicles had been driven for fewer miles.
William A. Urbain, 73, of 4500 Camelot Drive, was arrested at about 5:25 p.m. Thursday at his home on a charge of first-degree fraudulent practice.
Alex E. Womack Jr., 21, of 3706 Pennsylvania Ave., turned himself in on Friday morning on warrants charging first-degree fraudulent practice, three counts of second-degree fraudulent practice and one count of selling a motor vehicle without a license.
Meanwhile, Jordan T. Rogerson, 21, of 3820 Chicago Ave., previously was arrested on a warrant charging first-degree fraudulent practice, second-degree fraudulent practice and selling a motor vehicle without a license.
Police said Womack, working on behalf of Steve’s Auto World in Platteville, Wis., acquired a vehicle at auction July 15 for $10,830. At the time, the vehicle’s odometer read 263,663 miles. A phone message left with Steve’s Auto World seeking comment for this story was not returned.
Urbain, Womack’s grandfather, then acquired the vehicle for $8,000, according to court documents.
Police said Christopher D. Bunz, of Dysart, Iowa, purchased the vehicle for $21,000 on Aug. 28. At that point, the vehicle’s odometer read 114,800 miles.
Bunz told police that Womack said he was selling the vehicle on behalf of Urbain.
Police also said Rogerson and Womack sold multiple vehicles with altered odometers.
Court documents state that Rogerson and Womack adjusted vehicle odometers to reflect lower mileage.
A vehicle with 209,021 miles on it was bought by Womack, as a dealer representative of Steve’s Auto World, at an auction in Mount Vernon, Iowa, in June, according to court documents. The odometer showed about 61,000 miles when it was sold in August.
Documents state that the purchaser “had no idea the vehicle involved a dealership” prior to purchasing it and that officials in the Dubuque County Treasurer’s Office alerted the purchaser that previous records showed the vehicle had more than 200,000 miles on it.
Another vehicle with 236,436 miles on it was altered to indicate 140,274 miles before being sold on Aug. 17, according to documents.
Court documents state that Womack and Rogerson were selling used vehicles “at retail in Iowa” without a state license. Authorities said records indicate that Rogerson sold at least 12 vehicles in the past year. Per Iowa law, a person who sells more than six vehicles per year is “engaged in the business” and, therefore, is required to have a license.
Court records show Dubuque police in August contacted the Iowa Department of Transportation after receiving a report about the scheme. The investigation was conducted by the state agency, according to police Lt. Joe Messerich.