Dubuque City Council members agreed on Monday that the people holding those positions should see a pay increase.
In a unanimous vote, council members directed the city to draft an ordinance that would increase each individual City Council member’s annual salary from $10,300 to $11,100, a 7.7% increase, and the mayor’s annual salary from $13,800 to $14,800, a 7.2% increase.
If given final approval, the pay increase would go into effect on Jan. 1 for the people holding the council seats at that time.
The increase was recommended by a specially formed task force made up of members picked by City Council members.
Task force members previously stated while meeting on June 9 that they recommended the pay increase to offset the effects of inflation, along with recognizing the hard work of council members.
Council members attended 73 meetings and hearings in 2020, including regular meetings, special sessions, budget hearings and goal-setting sessions.
Since 2005, City Council members have conducted a review of its compensation whenever a majority of council members’ terms are set to expire at the end of the year, which is every four years. The terms of Mayor Roy Buol and Council Members Susan Farber, Ric Jones and Danny Sprank will expire on Dec. 31.
In 2017, council members also voted to increase their pay, with council members receiving a $600 increase and the mayor receiving an $800 increase. The last time council considered but voted to not increase council member pay occurred in 2009.
Council members on Monday were largely in agreement over the pay raise, arguing that it is necessary to provide proper compensation for the position to ensure that all residents can run for the elected seat in the future, no matter their income levels.
“It makes City Council service accessible to someone who it might mean a great deal,” said Council Member Ric Jones. “When you break it down to the per hour compensation, it’s not much.”
Council Member David Resnick stressed that the council only can receive one pay increase every four years. While the pay increase might appear large, divided over four years, he argued that it is far from a substantial increase.
“It seems like we are seeing a 7% raise, while everyone else is getting a cost-of-living raise,” Resnick said. “It is a 1.75% raise for each of those four years.”
Council Member Danny Sprank questioned how much the pay increase will impact the city’s budget.
The overall pay increase will cost the city an additional $5,800 in City Council salary costs annually.
City Manager Mike Van Milligen said the budget impact will be minimal.
Council Member Susan Farber praised the task force’s approach to reviewing City Council member pay.
“The team spent the time to actually do a comparative analysis,” she said. “I find it very comforting that they took their time and did their homework.”
Mayor Roy Buol, who has already announced he is not seeking re-election in November, said he believes the compensation increase would be appropriate for his successor.
“If they do the job right, it’s extremely time-consuming,” he said. “It’s good that our council and mayor have some remunerations for their work.”
The ordinance to officially adopt the compensation increase will be decided by council members at their next meeting on July 6.