GALENA, Ill. -- A Galena native has been selected to lead the city's public schools.
Tim Vincent, director of curriculum and instruction for the DeKalb school district, will start as Galena's new superintendent on July 1, district officials announced this morning.
Vincent has worked in the DeKalb district since 2004, progressing from a science and math teacher, to an assistant principal, then to a principal before taking on his current position, according to a press release.
Vincent is a 1998 graduate of Galena High School.
He will permanently fill a vacancy created when Greg Herbst resigned in November. Steve Bianchetta and Craig Mathers are jointly serving as interim superintendents currently.