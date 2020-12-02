STOCKTON, Ill. — A Stockton man pleaded guilty this week to reckless homicide in a crash that killed an Illinois state trooper.
Craig W. Dittmar, 57, will appear for sentencing in February in Stephenson County Circuit Court, where he faces three to 14 years imprisonment on the charge, a Class 2 felony.
Dittmar also pleaded guilty to operating a commercial motor vehicle while fatigued causing death.
Dittmar was arrested in April 2019 in connection with the March 28, 2019, death of Trooper Brooke Jones-Story, 34, a Warren High School graduate.
During a traffic stop on U.S. 20 north of Freeport, Jones-Story, 34, was inspecting a commercial truck she had pulled over on the highway shoulder.
About an hour into her investigation, a semi-tractor trailer driven by Dittmar veered off the roadway at about 12:20 p.m., striking the squad car, the truck and the trooper.
Both Jones-Story’s vehicle and the semi she pulled over had been stopped legally, and the car’s warning lights were flashing when Dittmar’s semi approached, but Dittmar did not change lanes to move away from the emergency vehicle as required by law.
Court documents from the time of Dittmar’s arrest state that he was extremely fatigued at the time of the crash, “as to make it unsafe for him to begin or to continue to operate the commercial motor vehicle.”
Knowing of his state, Dittmar continued to drive without pulling over to rest or taking other action, according to the documents.
Jones-Story’s husband, Robert Story, had worked as an Illinois state trooper until his 2018 retirement. He could not be reached for comment Tuesday.
Dittmar’s sentencing is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Feb. 3.