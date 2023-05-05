Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
An annual fundraising vintage car and motorcycle show will be held in Dubuque this weekend.
Vintage Torque Fest will be held today and Saturday at the Dubuque County Fairgrounds, 14569 Old Highway Road.
The show opens at noon today and 9 a.m. Saturday.
Cost is $20 per day or $35 for the weekend. Kids 12 and under are free, as are active military members with photo identification.
The event also features live music and racing.
The event raises money for the Helping Hannah’s Heart Foundation, a nonprofit that benefits children with congenital heart disease and their families.
