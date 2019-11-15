DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Speaking to young professionals on Thursday, a trio of Dyersville volunteers urged them to give some of their time to their community.
Angela English, Mickey Kelchen and Cookie Scherrman spoke to the Dyersville Young Professionals group as part of their luncheon event. All three have been longtime volunteers in the area and were asked to speak on the benefits and importance of volunteering. About 20 attended the event.
“If you want to help, there is always a place to go to help,” Scherrman said. “I think volunteerism is kind of the backbone that makes a community what it is today.”
Scherrman has volunteered in Dyersville for more than 35 years, working with the local food pantry and assisting with her parish on charitable efforts. She started Dyersville’s Angel Tree program, which provides gifts for children in low-income families.
Scherrman said volunteering is something that she enjoys immensely, and she urged attendees to try it for themselves.
“You eventually are going to find out what your passions are,” she said. “It’s also a perfect way to meet people who are like-minded.”
Her sentiments were shared by Kelchen, the president of Rural Community Food Pantry in Dyersville, who said volunteering opened her eyes to how many less-fortunate families live in the area.
“There are so many in this community that are in need,” Kelchen said. “I delivered food to a young family last week, no kitchen table, no sofa. Bare minimums is what they had.”
She said the Dyersville community is generous in its donations and volunteerism. For her, it is important to pass that generosity on to future generations.
“This community is excellent for helping,” Kelchen said. “There are always people out there who want to volunteer.”
However, the level of responsibility that people are willing to take on can pose a challenge.
Angela English has served on the James Kennedy Public Library board of trustees for 16 years. While many young people are willing to serve on the board, few will take on leadership roles.
“If you ask someone to join the board, it’s no problem,” English said. “If you ask someone to be president, that’s a lot harder.”
English stressed to attendees, though, that any help provided will be welcomed by local charities.
Elliot Salter, 26, said the three volunteers shared a lot of useful information — and were inspiring.
“It’s these kinds of people that make our community a better place to live,” Salter said. “It’s excellent to know there are people out there like that.”