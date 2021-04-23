March sentences and deferred judgments issued in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County. The date listed is the date of the offense.
- Melissa M. Miller, 22; third-degree theft; Jan. 15; two-year jail sentence, $855 suspended fine, DNA requirement and one year of probation.
- Broc A. Galle, 29; second-degree arson and violation of probation; Sept. 9, 2012, and Oct. 13, 2015; 10-year prison sentence and $1,000 suspended fine.
- Jay J. Mess, 30; first-degree theft; June 25; 10-year prison sentence, $1,000 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Jay J. Mess, 30; third-degree burglary and second-degree theft; July 1; five-year prison sentence, $750 fine and DNA requirement.
- Jennifer L. Moore, 32; possession of a controlled substance-third or subsequent offense; Oct. 13, 2019; five-year prison sentence, $750 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Donmikela M.W. Collins, 19; assault; 90-day suspended jail sentence, $315 suspended fine and two years of probation.
- Denita L. Dixon, 32; assault; Nov. 2; 365-day suspended jail sentence and two years of probation.
- Daniel J. Dura, 60; third-degree criminal mischief; Aug. 11; two-year suspended prison sentence, two years of probation and $625 suspended fine.
- Daniel J. Dura, 60; assault; Aug. 11; $65 fine.
- Jana J. Hennen, 35; third-degree theft; Aug. 3, 2018; two-year suspended prison sentence, two years of probation and $625 fine.
- Jesse J. Hintgen, 27; assault while displaying a dangerous weapon; July 4; two-year suspended prison sentence, two years of probation, $855 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Michael S. Hoard, 27; domestic assault; May 12; 365-day jail sentence, with 363 days suspended, $430 fine, two years of probation and batterer program.
- Tony D. Hull, 24; domestic assault; Nov. 23; deferred judgment, one year of probation, civil penalty and batterer program.
- Jermaine J. Jones Warren, 23; domestic assault-third or subsequent offense; Feb. 16; five-year suspended prison sentence, five years of probation, $855 suspended fine, DNA requirement and batterer program.
- Kimberly C. Kennedy, 25; third-degree theft and violation of probation; June 22, 2018, and Oct. 30, 2019; 180-day jail sentence.
- Kimberly C. Kennedy, 25; possession of a controlled substance-second offense; Oct. 29, 2019; two-year suspended prison sentence, two-day jail sentence, two years of probation, $625 fine and DNA requirement.
- Kimberly C. Kennedy, 25; possession of a controlled substance-second offense; Dec. 14, 2019; two-year suspended prison sentence, two-day jail sentence, $625 fine and DNA requirement.
- Kimberly C. Kennedy, 25; possession of a controlled substance, violation of probation and unlawful possession of a prescription drug; July 15, 2018, and Oct. 30, 2019; 195-day jail sentence.
- Kimberly C. Kennedy, 25; possession of a controlled substance-second offense; March 9; two-year suspended prison sentence, two-day jail sentence, two years of probation, $625 fine and DNA requirement.
- Saphire A.M. Lanhart, 24; possession of a controlled substance-second offense; June 30; 10-day jail sentence and $625 fine.
- Emily A. Mauer, 27; third-degree theft; Oct. 10; 90-day suspended jail sentence, two years of probation and $855 suspended fine.
- Randy S. McDaniel, 36; domestic assault; Feb. 15, 2018; 182-day jail sentence, with 180 days suspended, two years of probation, $430 fine and batterer program.
- Melissa M. Miller, 32; third-degree theft; Feb. 4; 180-day jail sentence.
- Aaron M. Polk Jr., 31; domestic assault-second offense and violation of probation; July 21; two-year prison sentence and $625 fine.
- Aaron M. Polk Jr. 31; possession of a controlled substance; Sept. 19; two-year prison sentence and $855 fine.
- Aaron M. Polk Jr. 31; assault; Sept. 3; 180-day jail sentence and $430 fine.
- Stephen W. Presley, 54; third-degree theft; Aug. 10; 60-day jail sentence, $855 fine and DNA requirement.
- Robert E. Riddell Sr., 36; assault; Sept. 24; 150-day jail sentence.
- Benjamin J. Schoenfeld, 32; possession of a controlled substance; May 12, 2019; 45-day jail sentence, $625 fine and DNA requirement.
- Jodi L. Schrobilgen, 51; possession of a controlled substance; Dec. 26; 365-day suspended jail sentence, two years of probation and $430 fine.
- Tiffany J. Spark, 33; domestic assault; Nov. 26; deferred judgment, two years of probation, civil penalty and batterer program.
- Daniel E. Stelmacher, 34; two counts of possession of a controlled substance and operating a vehicle without the owner's consent; Feb. 4, 2020; 115-day jail sentence, $940 fine and DNA requirement.
- Jamison D. Vurciaga, 18; assault; Feb. 3; 30-day jail sentence and $105 fine.
- Tyrell J.L. Beard, 39; child endangerment; April 26; 365-day suspended jail sentence, two years of probation and $625 suspended fine.
- Tyrell J.L. Beard, 39; domestic abuse assault and violation of a no-contact order; June 14 and April 26; 37-day jail sentence, with 28 days suspended, two years of probation and batterer program.
- Carissa L. Daniel, 36; first-degree theft; June 25; 10-year suspended prison sentence, five years of probation, $1,025 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Joshua W. Jentz, 30; third-degree burglary; Nov. 26; five-year suspended prison sentence, five years of probation, $1,025 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Jordan T. Shaffer, 24; assault; Dec. 20; $105 fine.
- Janet M. Simpson, 55; assault; Sept. 15; 30-day suspended jail sentence, two years of probation and $200 fine.
- Jason A. Adams, 40; child endangerment, domestic abuse assault and violation of a no-contact order; May 15 and July 29; three-year prison sentence, 180-day jail sentence, $940 fine, DNA requirement and batterer program.
- William F. Brown, 54; possession of a controlled substance; July 28; 365-day suspended jail sentence, two years of probation and $430 fine.
- Mark E. Caldwell, 58; possession of a controlled substance-third or subsequent offense; Dec. 10; 365-day suspended jail sentence, two years of probation and $855 suspended fine.
- Chad M. Cook, 34; possession of a controlled substance-third or subsequent offense; July 9; five-year suspended prison sentence, five years of probation, $750 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Alyssa K. Eisenbacher, 29; first-degree harassment; July 13; 90-day suspended jail sentence, two years of probation and $625 suspended fine.
- London D. Gavin, 33; first-degree harassment; Oct. 8; 187-day jail sentence, with 180 days suspended, two years of probation, DNA requirement and $855 suspended fine.
- Joshua W. Jentz, 30; third-degree theft; Nov. 4; two-year suspended prison sentence, two years of probation, $855 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Joshua W. Jentz, 30; second-degree theft; Nov. 3; five-year suspended prison sentence, five years of probation, $1,025 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Jarrell D. Johnson, 30; three counts of domestic assault and driving while barred; Jan. 10 and Jan. 13; two-year suspended prison sentence, $855 suspended fine, 120-day jail sentence, two years of probation, DNA requirement and batterer program.
- Larry G. Karwoski, 53; domestic assault; May 29, 2019; 30-day jail sentence, with 28 days suspended, two years of probation and batterer program.
- Carly D. Moore, 35; possession of a controlled substance-third or subsequent offense; July 23; 365-day jail sentence, with 358 days suspended, two years of probation, $855 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Matthew J. Olds, 36; possession of a controlled substance-second offense; Nov. 28; two-year suspended prison sentence, two years of probation, $1,875 fine, one year at a residential facility and DNA requirement.
- Matthew J. Olds, 35; possession of a controlled substance-second offense; Dec. 16; two-year suspended prison sentence, one year at a residential facility, two years of probation, $855 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Kelly L. Puccio, 41; child endangerment; July 13; deferred judgment, two years of probation and civil penalty.
- Brian L. Riley, 33; domestic assault; Sept. 17; 92-day jail sentence, with 90 days suspended, two years of probation, $430 fine and batterer program.
- Rickie A. Roberts, 42; assault; Dec. 19; one-day jail sentence.
- Adam J. Ruden; 36; domestic assault-display or use weapon and two counts of child endangerment; July 8; two-year suspended prison sentence, two years of probation, $625 suspended fine, DNA requirement and batterer program.
- Gerald R. Runde III, 27; domestic assault-second offense; Feb. 29; 365-day suspended jail sentence, two years of probation, $430 fine and batterer program.
- Gerald R. Runde III, 27; domestic assault-second offense; May 30; 365-day jail sentence, with 363 days suspended, two years of probation, $855 fine, DNA requirement and batterer program.
- Pierre M. Saunders, 37; assault; Oct. 8; deferred judgment, one year of probation and civil penalty.
- Jessica C. Schilling, 32; child endangerment; Sept. 30; deferred judgment, two years of probation and civil penalty.
- Tiffany A. Scott, 39; domestic assault; Dec. 29; deferred judgment, civil penalty, one year of probation and batterer program.
- James R. Shepherd, 24; domestic assault and possession of a controlled substance; Feb. 23; two-year suspended prison sentence, two-day jail sentence, $855 suspended fine, two years of probation, DNA requirement and batterer program.
- Johnathan E. Shuffield, 29; carrying weapons and possession of a controlled substance-second offense; Jan. 9; 30-day jail sentence, $1,285 fine and DNA requirement.
- Nico L. Sisler, 20; assault; Jan. 17; deferred judgment, one year of probation and civil penalty.
- Matthew W. Tallman, 29; assault; Jan. 3; deferred judgment, two years of probation and civil penalty.
- Tamra R. Weeks, 33; assault-second offense and assault; July 31; three-year suspended prison sentence, two years of probation, $855 suspended fine, $430 fine, DNA requirement and batterer program.
- Joshua W. Jentz, 30; third-degree theft; two-year suspended prison sentence, two years of probation and $855 suspended fine.
- Keith E. Collins, 41; child endangerment; Oct. 5; 180-day jail sentence, with 178 days suspended, two years of probation and $855 suspended fine.