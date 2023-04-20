Heading into her final year at Dubuque Senior High School, Kennedy Elskamp already had a sense of her post-graduation plans.
“She had it all planned out,” said Kennedy’s father, Tony Elskamp, of Dubuque. “She was looking to go to Edgewood (College) for nursing school, and she wanted to be a traveling nurse for a few years to pay off her student debt and then become a firefighter.”
However, just days after her 17th birthday, Kennedy was killed in a crash on the Northwest Arterial in Dubuque on July 1, 2022, along with her friend Chloe Lucas, also 17, and William Wodrich IV, 18, the driver of the vehicle in which they were passengers. Authorities have attributed the crash to excessive speed.
The Lucas and Elksamp families have spent the months since the crash working on ways to keep their daughters’ memories alive. Recently, they launched the Forever Seventeen Foundation, a community fund that will provide scholarships for students looking to enter the health care and emergency responder fields, as well as funding for other local organizations.
A kickoff fundraiser for the foundation this month raised more than $80,000, and five scholarships will be awarded to Dubuque high school students this year, with plans to expand the foundation’s reach in the coming years.
“Chloe wanted to be a (neonatal intensive care unit) nurse, and both those girls loved helping people,” said Jon Lucas, Chloe’s father. “Either one of them would do anything for anybody, so we thought a great way to keep their memory alive, and the least we could do, was to give scholarships to help people go into the fields that they wanted to do.”
Jon Lucas, of Dubuque, described his daughter as “straightforward and level-headed” but also a social butterfly who enjoyed hanging out with friends and baby-sitting her nieces and nephews. She loved shopping, playing softball and cheerleading and had a job at Smoothie King in Dubuque.
Kennedy, meanwhile, was a combination of a “girl’s girl and an outdoorsman,” according to Tony Elskamp.
“When we did her Mass cards, on one side, it had a picture of her in her beautiful prom dress, and on the other side, it had a picture of her with a turkey she shot,” he said.
Kennedy worked in the after-school care program at Dubuque Montessori School and loved camping and spending time with her family and friends, including Chloe. In March 2022, the Elskamp family took a 10-day spring break road trip, on which Chloe joined them.
“We were both like dads to them. Chloe called Tony ‘Dad,’ and Kennedy called me “Dad,’” said Jon Lucas. “But Kennedy’s mom and dad and (my wife) Tess and I hadn’t all met up, and (the girls) were always on me about how we needed to hang out. I said, ‘There’ll be lots of time over the summer.’ … We didn’t meet until the day of the accident.”
Lucas was out of town that day and woke up to a call telling him he needed to come home immediately. A Dubuque Police Department officer called Lucas to deliver the news of the crash, saying he didn’t want to do so over the phone but also wanted to make sure Lucas didn’t learn the news secondhand via social media.
“When I got back, I just wanted to know where (Kennedy’s) mom and dad were,” Lucas said. “It didn’t even matter that we didn’t know each other. It felt like we knew each other forever at that point.”
After the girls’ deaths, Elskamp said the families knew “right away” that they wanted to create a foundation to carry on their legacy.
They worked with Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque to set up the fund and held their first fundraising event on April 1 at local restaurant Burkey’s Bar and Grill. The benefit, which included a silent and live auction, raffle and more, raised over $80,000, according to Elskamp and Lucas.
Plans are in place to host a similar event on March 9 next year at Dubuque County Fairgrounds, with events planned for the first weekend in March in subsequent years.
This year, the fund will provide $1,000 scholarships to four students at Senior and one student at Dubuque Community School District’s Alternative Learning Center.
Lucas said he hopes eventually to offer three or four scholarships annually at each high school in Dubuque County. He also sees the potential to help students in Northeast Iowa Community College’s nursing program or to financially assist other organizations such as area volunteer fire departments.
In addition to the Forever Seventeen Foundation, the Elskamp and Lucas families have been working with law enforcement and state legislators to increase awareness and regulation of dangerous driving behaviors such as excessive speeding in hopes of preventing deadly crashes.
Elskamp said the car in which the girls were riding during the crash has been donated to state troopers, who hope to use it for educational purposes.
The families also are working with representatives from the Iowa Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau, who this weekend will visit Dubuque to film footage for an educational documentary on the crash.
“For us, I think it keeps us going,” Elskamp said. “It’s one way we can turn the most terrible thing that ever happened to us into something positive for the community.”
