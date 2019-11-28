It's the one race each year for which runners carbo-load after they're finished.
Hundreds of area residents and visitors participated in this morning's Turkey Trot. The race, held by Holy Family Catholic Schools, challenged runners to 2.5-mile and 5-mile treks along Kane Street, North Grandview Avenue and Carter Road.
This is the 47th year the pre-Thanksgiving feast run has been held in Dubuque:
Winners of this year's race are:
- Blake Whalen, men's 5-mile run
- Jessica Hruska, women's 5-mile run
- Jon Schaefer, men's 2.5-mile run
- Keelee Leitzen, women's 2.5-mile run
For complete race results, visit https://bit.ly/2Os5KmA