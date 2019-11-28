Turkey Trot

Ainsley's Angels runners compete in the 47th annual Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot in Dubuque on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019.

It's the one race each year for which runners carbo-load after they're finished. 

Hundreds of area residents and visitors participated in this morning's Turkey Trot. The race, held by Holy Family Catholic Schools, challenged runners to 2.5-mile and 5-mile treks along Kane Street, North Grandview Avenue and Carter Road. 

This is the 47th year the pre-Thanksgiving feast run has been held in Dubuque: 

Winners of this year's race are: 

  • Blake Whalen, men's 5-mile run
  • Jessica Hruska, women's 5-mile run
  • Jon Schaefer, men's 2.5-mile run
  • Keelee Leitzen, women's 2.5-mile run

For complete race results, visit https://bit.ly/2Os5KmA

