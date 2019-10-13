Fifteen years after launching in the basement of a Farley, Iowa, home, a local business has completed its move into a 36,000-square-foot facility in Dubuque Industrial Center West.
Envision moved its offices and showroom into the facility at 7010 Chavenelle Road last week, according to co-owner Tom Rauen. The business specializes in screen printing and embroidery of T-shirts, hats and a wide range of other apparel. It also creates signs and awards.
The building on Chavenelle Road formerly housed Art’s Way Vessels, a company that manufactured pressurized vessels and storage tanks for the water treatment, petroleum, agriculture, food and beverage, marine and mining industries. That business closed in 2016 and Rauen purchased the building in the spring of 2018.
Envision, which previously operated at 4099 McDonald Drive, began moving its production to the new facility in late 2018. However, the office and showroom space weren’t moved to the Chavenelle Road facility until Monday. Rauen believes the new digs will help Envision take yet another step forward.
“This gives us added capacity, we’ve been able to add more equipment and, overall, we are just able to operate more efficiently,” he said.
The additional space also has allowed Rauen to beef up Envision’s staff. In the spring of 2018, when Rauen first confirmed the business’s plans to move, Envision employed 28 people in Dubuque. The company has since added one dozen workers.
Rauen said the company is looking to add “another five to 10 employees” in the next year, which could bump Envision’s employment up to 50 people.
The growth marks a major leap forward for a company with humble beginnings.
Rauen started Envision out of his parents’ basement when he was just 22 years old. The business later moved to Dodge Street and, more recently, relocated to McDonald Drive.
The location on Chavenelle boasts five times the square footage of Envision’s previous home.
Joanne Rauen, Tom’s mother and the co-owner of the business, believes the sprawling new facility will open new doors for the family business.
“It just shows how much it has grown since we started,” Joanne said as she peered out over the production floor. “We grew out of our other buildings. We had so many orders that we couldn’t keep up because we didn’t have the machines or manpower. Now we can continue to grow.”
Tom Rauen said he initially planned to occupy only a portion of the structure and lease the rest of the space.
Those plans quickly changed.
“Once we started moving equipment in and added some new equipment, we quickly realized we were going to take up the entire space,” he said.
Rauen said Envision creates products for a wide range of local customers.
Its business clients range from small contractors to Fortune 500 companies. The company also creates products for youth-league teams, high schools and local colleges.
Rauen also takes pride in Envision’s work with nonprofits. His company often donates products to charities or provides them with items that can be resold in fundraisers.
The company’s growth has recently earned national attention.
Envision was named one of the 5,000 fastest-growing companies in the U.S. in a feature published by Inc. Magazine. Dubuque-based Eagle Point Solar also made the list, which featured just 31 Iowa companies.