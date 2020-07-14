DARLINGTON, Wis. — Police said two people were seriously injured when a vehicle rolled while fleeing from authorities following an assault Saturday in Darlington.
John Rix, 44, and Emily Schmidhamer, 23, both of rural Darlington, initially were taken by ambulance to Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County in Darlington before being airlifted to UW Hospital and Clinics in Madison, according to Darlington police. A press release issued Monday states that authorities do not have more information on their conditions.
The release states that Darlington police were dispatched at about 2:20 a.m. Saturday to a tavern on Alice Street when a fight was reported.
A man later identified as Rix “punched another man in the face and head several times with a closed fist” in an assault that witnesses reported was unprovoked, the release states.
Witnesses said Rix and Schmidhamer left the tavern in a vehicle that was traveling at a high rate of speed. An officer spotted the vehicle on West River Street and began a pursuit.
“Approximately 10 seconds later, the suspect vehicle left the roadway and rolled over in a pasture west of the Darlington city limits,” according to the release.
Rix and Schmidhamer both were ejected from the vehicle.
Authorities are investigating the crash and the assault, according to the release.