A Dubuque man who was arrested in December for allegedly repeatedly firing a gun near the city's limits now is charged with a federal crime.
Tobias C. Sarazin, 34, of 537 W. 17th St., is charged in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids with being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. His next court appearance is set for April 27.
Sarazin was arrested Dec. 19 on state-level charges after authorities responded to a report of gunfire on Military Road. Investigators tracked a vehicle seen in the area to a bar in the 200 block of Main Street.
Officers then identified Sarazin as the shooter, according to court documents.
He was arrested on state charges of reckless use of firearms without injury, control of a firearm by a domestic abuse offender, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication, interference with official acts and warrants charging first-degree harassment and violation of a no-contact order.