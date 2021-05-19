Robert and Barbara Friedman have lived for years with a sinkhole growing next to their house.
In September 2018, the hole first emerged on their property at 2792 Tiffany Court in Dubuque. Since then, the crater-like hole has expanded to the point that it now abuts the Friedmans’ garage, causing damage to their home and creating a perpetual safety concern for themselves and their neighbors at 2784 Tiffany Court.
“We are always concerned that someone will fall in it,” said Barbara. “There’s always the chance that could happen, and it’s scary to think about.”
After nearly three years and numerous unsuccessful attempts to plug the hole, the Friedmans had started to accept it as an unfortunate part of their life.
“You can’t let it keep you up at night,” Barbara said. “It’s been so long with nothing happening that we can’t lose sleep to it anymore.”
However, the hope of the sinkhole’s end has been rekindled after Dubuque City Council members this week approved an agreement with the State of Iowa to initiate a remediation project to seal it.
The city is entering into an agreement with the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship through which the state will cover the costs of closing the sinkhole — that is, if an effective method can be found.
“We are working with the State of Iowa and other professionals in the field to come up with a remediation plan,” said Assistant City Engineer Robert Schiesl. “A lot of the tried engineering practices that have been successful in the past have not worked to date.”
Since the sinkhole emerged, the city has worked with the Friedmans and other surrounding property owners on attempting to seal it, including pouring in dirt and rock. However, none of these strategies have worked. Any deposited materials eventually are swallowed by the sinkhole, and it only has continued to expand.
Further research of the site determined that the sinkhole was likely created from an abandoned lead and zinc mining operation from the 1800s.
The sinkhole now poses a threat not just to the properties of surrounding homeowners but also to public infrastructure, Schiesl said.
In December, the Friedmans wrote a letter to Gov. Kim Reynolds, requesting assistance in fixing the sinkhole. The governor, in response, authorized IDALS to use funds from the state’s coal regulatory account, typically used to fund remediation projects for issues caused by abandoned coal mine operations, to fund mitigation efforts for the lead mine sinkhole on Tiffany Court.
As part of the agreement with the state, the city will lead the project by working with consultants and designers on a remediation strategy for the sinkhole and hire contractors to conduct the necessary work.
IDALS has agreed to compensate the city up to $150,000 for the project, though additional funds might be granted if requested by the city. Any project costs not covered by IDALS will be paid for by the Friedmans and the property owners at 2784 Tiffany Court.
Schiesl said he anticipates the project will cost about $150,000, though the final cost largely remains unknown.
“We’re not going to have a good idea of what all will need to be done until we excavate the site and see what is going on down there,” Schiesl said. “We are cautiously optimistic.”
Schiesl said he anticipates remediation work on the sinkhole will begin at the end of the summer and be completed by the end of the year.
City Council Member David Resnick commended the city staff’s commitment to assisting the Tiffany Court residents in attempting to remediate the sinkhole.
“It was a nightmare situation that these citizens were going through,” he said. “There seemed to be very little that would be done or could be done.”
While the Friedmans are aware that the city’s most recent efforts to seal the sinkhole still might be unsuccessful, Barbara said she is optimistic.
“We are very hopeful,” she said. “We really just want this to be over.”