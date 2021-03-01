PLATTEVILLE, Wis. -- Platteville police took two people into custody while serving a search warrant Sunday night but have not released many details, including the names of those being held.
Police announced in a social media post Sunday night that officers, “in conjunction with the Southwest Emergency Response Team, served a search warrant on a residence on West Pine Street.”
“It is an ongoing investigation, and we are pursuing a number of investigative leads,” Police Chief Doug McKinley told the Telegraph Herald this morning.
McKinley said no one had been formally charged as of this morning. The post stated that the case will be forwarded to the Grant County District Attorney’s Office for review.
McKinley described the serving of the search warrant as a “standalone incident that we were investigating (Sunday)."
Police were on the scene from about 8:25 p.m. to 9:50 p.m.
“I’m not trying to be evasive -- that’s just the nature of evolving investigations,” McKinley said.
Police closed two streets adjacent to the residence on West Pine Street, and Platteville Fire Department, Southwest Health Emergency Medical Services and the Grant County Negotiations Team also responded.
McKinley said these agencies were present in case those services were needed, though they were not.