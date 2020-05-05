PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Two people were injured in a weekend crash between a motorcycle and utility vehicle in Grant County.
Nelson Mitchell, 39, of Dodgeville, and Valerie Honshel, 65, of Platteville, each had “non-life-threatening injuries,” according to a press release issued Monday by the Grant County Sheriff’s Department.
The crash occurred at about 1:45 p.m. Saturday on Grant County A north of Platteville. The release states that Mitchell was riding his motorcycle west and was behind Honshel’s utility vehicle and an all-terrain vehicle, both of which also were westbound.
“Honshel indicated a left turn, as well as the second ATV, by using hand signals,” the release states. “Mitchell thought they were waving him around, so he began to pass as Honshel turned left.”
The UTV and motorcycle collided, and both rolled.
The release notes that the collision occurred in a no-passing zone and said the investigation continues.