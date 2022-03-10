MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Maquoketa Community School District officials have selected the district's next superintendent. 

Officials announced that Tara Notz, the district's director of professional growth and student learning, will assume the post on July 1.

She will succeed Superintendent Chris Hoover, who announced in December that he would resign on June 30 after holding the position since 2014.

Prior to her position as director of professional growth and student learning, Notz served as the principal of Andrew Community School District. 

A total of 19 candidates applied for the position and were screened and reviewed by the district’s hired executive recruitment firm, McPherson & Jacobson. 

The school board interviewed four semifinalists Saturday and then selected three finalists, who were interviewed by board members and several stakeholder groups Wednesday. 

This story will be updated. 

