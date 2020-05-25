The investigation continues today into a Sunday house fire in Dubuque that left four dogs dead and a family displaced.
The Dubuque fire marshal is continuing the inquiry into the cause of the blaze, according to Assistant Fire Chief Mark Ludescher.
The fire at 1801 Central Ave. was reported at about 2:50 p.m. Sunday. Dubuque County property records list the home's owners at Amber and Kurt J. Cain.
Neighbors reported fire and smoke coming from the back half of the residence.
Firefighters arrived at about 2:55 p.m. and had the fire knocked down in eight minutes, according to Ludescher.
He said the fire began in the kitchen and dining room area and caused an estimated $100,000 worth of damage.
No one was home at the time, and no human injuries were reported. However, the family's four pet dogs died.
Ludescher said a mother with three children, ages 9 months to 4 years old, were displaced and referred to the American Red Cross for assistance.
"I feel so bad for these people because it’s a holiday weekend and a single mom with a lot going on with three kids," Ludescher said.