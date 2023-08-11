5 to 9 p.m. The concert features soul and funk group 10 of Soul. Local food trucks and vendors will offer items for purchase. Admission: Free. More information: tinyurl.com/ta9e8u92.
Beyond the Game at the Field of Dreams
All weekend, Field of Dreams movie site, 28995 Lansing Road, Dyersville, Iowa
Events ongoing today, Saturday and Sunday. Today, the USA Patriots play the Ghost Players at 6:30 p.m. An American Cornhole Organization tournament will extend across all three days, with a championship matchup 10 a.m. Sunday. Other weekend events include Saturday afternoon autograph sessions with former Major League Baseball players and “Field of Dreams” actor Dwier Brown (tickets sold separately) and a USA Patriots Kids Alumni Camp game at 1 p.m. Saturday. Then, from 1 to 10 p.m. Saturday at Legacy Square Park in Dyersville, celebrate the Fire Department’s 125th anniversary with activities, live music, fireworks and a parade. Admission: Free. More information: www.beyondthegameiowa.com.
Vintage school games day
Saturday, Mathias Ham Historic Site, 2241 Lincoln Ave.
11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Learn about and play historic indoor and outdoor games at the Mathias Ham Historic Site. A spelling bee will be held at 1 p.m. Games are included with admission, and tickets will be available for purchase at the site or at the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium. Register for the spelling bee at: https://bit.ly/3DJezkH. Admission: $7.50 for general admission, $4 for ages 3 to 17.
India Independence Day Luncheon Celebration
Saturday, Multicultural Family Center, 1157 Central Ave.
Noon to 2 p.m. Learn about India’s fight for independence and celebrate with music, dance and food. No registration required, but space is limited. Admission: Free. More information: mfcdbq.org or 563-582-3681.
East Dubuque WingFest 18
Saturday, downtown East Dubuque, Ill.
Noon to 6 p.m. Wing tasting will begin at 2 p.m., but come at noon for kids’ inflatable rides and a meat paddle and live music by Unicorn Fist at 1 p.m. Admission: Free. More information: tinyurl.com/y8tp7sy6.
Potosi (Wis.) Firemen’s Catfish Festival
Sunday, Potosi Fire Department, 210 N. Main St., Potosi, Wis.
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. After a 10 a.m. parade, catfish filets will be served from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m., or until sold out. There will also be games, crafts, live music and the Vesperman Farms ice cream truck. Meals cost $13 each, dine-in or carry out. More information: www.potosiwisconsin.com/annual-events.
Heritage Day at the Heritage House Museum
Sunday, Heritage House Museum, 7396 Columbus St., New Vienna, Iowa
11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The museum’s celebration will feature quilts, cars and antique machinery on display, as well as children’s activities and demonstrations. Food and drink will be available for purchase. Admission: $5 per person. More information: 563-921-3165 or 563-543-2789.